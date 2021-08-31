BELOIT—Two of the most well-known names in Beloit hockey annals, one of the most exciting basketball players to ever play at Beloit Memorial, a three-sport star for the Purple Knights and a 6-foot-7 inch hoopster who could do it all at Beloit Turner make up the 2021 Beloit Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Make that 2020, too.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 ceremonies and committee members were keeping their fingers crossed a 2021 September rescheduled event would be able to go off as planned.
Either way, the enshrinement was going to take place with the following inductees: Bill Houck, Kristen Witting, Duane Vance, Barry Upshaw and Jay McGregory.
Houck and Witting both played other sports at Beloit Memorial, but it was hockey where they really stood out.
Houck, who graduated from BMHS in 1991, remains the Knights’ most prolific scorer with 184 points (92 goals, 92 assists) over 92 games. He was a varsity player on four quality varsity teams. As a freshman in 1987-88 he helped the Knights earn a co-Big Eight title, beating all the Madison schools for the first time in school history. All that separated them from a state tourney berth was a 4-3 overtime loss to the eventual state champs, Madison Memorial, in a sectional final.
Beloit did go to state his junior and senior seasons, losing the first year to Northland Pines in the finals and his senior year to Sun Prairie in the semis. Houck was All-Big Eight both years.
Houck’s father, Bob, coached the baseball team. His senior year, the Knights reached the sectional semifinals before losing to Big Eight champion Parker, 4-1. He also batted .341 for the 1991 Legion team that hosted the state tournament.
After high school, Houck played for the Madison Capitols in 1991-92 and 1992-93 and went on to play for UW-Eau Claire. He scored 15 goals and had 25 assists as a senior. He played one season with the Madison Monsters pro team in 1997-98.
Witting graduated from BMHS in 2003, having letter in golf, softball, volleyball and boys hockey. She helped the golf team to a ninth-place finish in the state tourney after the team won regional and sectional titles. Hockey, however, was her main sport. The daughter of head coach Dave Witting, she earned Rookie of the Year honors for the 2000-01 season on the boys squad. She elected to play girls hockey with the Madison Capitols after that and was a three-time attendee at the USA Hockey age-group women’s festivals in Lake Placid, NY. She recorded a goal and two assists at the 2002 USA Hockey Girls 18/19 Festival. She was also a 2001-02 member of the Wisconsin Challengers AAA 19-Under team and helped Team Wisconsin win the 2002 National High School Championship.
She became the first Division 1 scholarship hockey player from Beloit, playing for the University of Wisconsin. She was a member of the Badgers’ 2006 national championship team.
Vance played quarterback at BMHS as a senior in 1982, throwing for a then-school record 1,257 passing yards. He tossed five touchdown passes in a single game.
But he was just moonlighting from his best sport.
As a senior, he was the Beloit Daily News All-Area Basketball Player of the Year. The All-Big Eight 6-foot-1 senior forward scored 323 points. He averaged 23 points overall with 521 for the season. He tallied 44 points in an 83-82 win over Madison Memorial, making 19-of-28 shots and 6-of-10 free throws.
After high school, Vance was the first UW-W player to earn First Team All-American honors in 1988 leading UW-W in scoring (22.0 ppg) and assists (6.5). He set UW-W records for season (181) and career (420) assists. He graduated third on the all-time scoring list with 1,529 points. He earned First Team NCAA Division 3 All-Region and First Team in the Wisconsin State University Conference. His senior year UW-W was 22-6 overall and second in WSUC at 13-3.
Upshaw is remembered by Knights fans as a standout defensive back in football, an undersized center on a basketball team pulled off a stunning upset of rival Janesville Craig and a speedy track performer who reached state in the hurdles.
As a senior for the Big Eight football champion Knights in 1980, Upshaw was an All-Area First Team defensive back who was selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Shrine Bowl Game. His 6-1 stature was fine for football, but he was the tallest starter on the basketball team and found himself guarding much taller foes. He still led Beloit in scoring and was fourth in the Big Eight with 232 points, averaging 16.5 He helped the Knights stun Big Eight champion Craig in a regional final.
McGregory, who graduated from Turner in 1989, leaped on the local scene as a skinny 6-4 sophomore, averaging 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. The Trojans had carried a 19-game losing streak into that season and dropped their first four to make it 23. He helped end that skid and bring the Trojans back to respecability.
As a 6-6 junior, he was a BDN All-Area First Teamer and All-RVC First Teamer, averaging 21 points. As a senior, he averaged 25.5 points and 14.5 rebounds with 77 blocked shots and 73 steals. He was the RVC’s Player of the Year. In a 47-43 OT win over Burlington St. Mary’s he had single-game career highs of 40 points, 11 blocks, 12 steals and 27 rebounds.
McGregory accepted a scholarship from Coastal Carolina, but played sparingly as a freshman and red-shirted due to injury as a sophomore. He transferred to UW-Whitewater and broke his ankle as a junior. His senior year he was solid with 11.4 ppg and 6.8 rebounds as the Warhawks won their first outright title since 1962. He earned All-WSUC First Team honors.
The 2020-21 Everett Haskell-Bernie Barkin Lifetime Achievement Award will go to long-time Beloit Daily News Sports Editor Jim Franz, who has covered the local sports scene since 1978.
