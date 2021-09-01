BELOIT—It was 1981 and the Beloit Catholic Crusaders had the time of their lives.
As dream football seasons go, this one had perfect ingredients: A savvy coach. An experienced, close-knit roster. A solid running game. A tenacious defense. Dramatic finishes and goal line stands.
It culminated in a showdown on a crisp autumn day with an undefeated season and a conference title at stake.
The Crusaders met the South Beloit SoBos on a cold Saturday afternoon at City Park and pulled out a 14-7 victory that left them 8-0, victors of the long-since-defunct Trailblazer Conference and earned them a champion’s ride on a Beloit fire truck.
“That game was the highlight of the season,” said John Kaminski, a senior fullback. “It was all on the line for us against our rivals.”
That special fall had just one problem. It didn’t end there.
The Crusaders went on to compete in their first WISAA state football championship game and fell to Burlington St. Mary’s, 28-7.
“Of course losing the last game was hard, but I could not be more proud of the run we had,” said Jerry McNabb, a senior halfback and leading scorer. “We had amazing coaches and a solid core of senior leaders. We all got along and felt like we were playing for each other.”
While they were 3-6 in 1980, the Crusaders returned 18 seniors and a formidable offensive line featuring center Fred Papendorf, guards Pat Kane and Bill Lauterbach and tackles Steve Brewer and Bill Popp. The receivers—Andy Sennett, Jerry Klobucar and Andy Mauel—were also expected to block.
Head coach Buck Hessenberger was also back, with his two-man staff of Frank Crivello and Jeff Schaal. While BCHS was a small school, Hessenberger counted on his Crusaders bullying most of their opponents. He hedged his bet by shuffling his backfield. He already had a new quarterback with Jim Weirick replacing graduated Cale Mauel. He moved 220-pound Pat Bennett to halfback and replaced him at fullback with 195-pound Kaminski. McNabb, who would win a state title in the 800 in track, was the slotback, spelled by speedy sophomore Bryan Madison.
“We ran an unbalanced line and tried to get outside a little bit,” Hessenberger said. “When you had Bennett or Kaminski running with a head of steam they were hard to bring down.”
Kaminski said the Crusaders benefited from an off-season in the weight room.
“Buck was the guy who designed everything and got everyone motivated, but Frank Crivello got us going to the weight room,” he said. “He was a social studies teacher. I think he’s one of the reasons I went into teaching and coaching. He was an inspiration to me.”
Bennett said he wasn’t as diligent as some of his teammates in the weight room, but that was because he lived on a dairy farm and he had chores.
“We were senior-dominated in 1981 and we really gelled,” he said. “Everyone had the same goals. Our defense was awesome. Our offense did their thing, too. Once we started winning, everything just clicked.”
The Crusaders prepared for a move to the Rock Valley Conference in 1982 by knocking off three straight RVC teams on the road to open 1981.
First to go down was Brodhead, 21-20 overtime, as Bennett rushed for 205 yards and McNabb scored all 21 points on three TD runs and added the extra points.
Hessenberger often used Bennett and Kaminski as blockers on the goal-line in the Power I.
“Anything close would be an ‘I’ blast,” Bennett said. “John and I would go through first behind Papendorf and then McNabb would come in behind.”
Week 2, the Crusaders rushed for 138 yards in a 14-7 victory over Clinton that featured 97 yards from Bennett. BCHS allowed only 49 yards rushing and harassed sophomore quarterback Peter Shorts into three interceptions.
McNabb picked off his second pass early in the fourth quarter and raced 51 yards for a touchdown. The defense came up big, too. BCHS punted with three minutes left. Dan Kruckenberg broke off a 42-yard run to the BCHS 14. With time running out, Clinton tried a screen pass, but Dan Mansfield made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 4. Time elapsed before the Cougars could attempt another play.
The final RVC foe to fall was Turner, 14-0. Madison took a pitch and raced 42 yards for a touchdown on his team’s first possession. Mansfield’s fumble recovery then gave the Crusaders the ball at the Turner 24 and a 22-yard run by Madison set up his own 2-yard plunge. Then the defense took over.
“Beating all three RVC foes set us on a path,” McNabb said. “We knew we could contend with anyone on our schedule. I can’t emphasize enough how great our coaching staff was. They were fiery, inspirational, knew how to press our buttons and friends to us all. They had our back and we had theirs.”
BCHS had the following week off to prepare for its Trailblazer opener against Alden-Hebron. The Crusaders learned that WISAA had ranked them third in Class B. They soon moved up to No. 2, key since the top two teams would play for the title.
The Crusaders pounded the Green Giants 50-12 with McNabb scoring four touchdowns and Bennett three.
“That was one of my favorite games because it was homecoming and we were so far ahead all our subs got to play a lot,” Bennett said.
The 6-foot, 170-pound McNabb had TD runs of 12 and 4 yards, a 42-yard pass reception from Weirick as well as an 81-yard kickoff return. He also caught a pair of two-point conversions and kicked four extra points to account for 32 points.
The Crusaders defensive line—Kaminski, John Wagner, Klobucar and Sennett—and linebacking unit of Popp, Mansfield, Joe DeGeorge and Mike McCarthey dominated the game.
McNabb also played a key role the following week as BCHS blanked Johnsburg, 26-0. He scored one touchdown on a 35-yard interception return and another on a 1-yard run. He also threw a 32-yard TD pass to Klobucar. Weirick threw a 62-yard TD pass to Madison. Bennett had a great game with 161 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Crusaders’ defense held Johnsburg to 50 yards in total offense.
The following week, that defense allowed host Rockford Lutheran to cross the 50-yard line just once in a 7-0 shutout. Weirick’s 6-yard TD pass to McNabb was the game’s only score. Lutheran finished with minus-25 yards on the ground and 19 yards passing.
Next up was a 29-6 dismantling of visiting North Boone in the rain with Bennett rushing for 150 yards and Kaminski scoring on a pair of short TD runs. North Boone managed 28 total yards and afterward, the Crusaders huddled in front of their bench chanting the name of their next foe: “SoBos, SoBos, SoBos.”
The SoBos boasted an attack that featured talented John and Ken Davis as well as Kenny Bell, but the Crusaders gave them little running room.
“It was a really cold and windy day, but that was one of the games we really got up for,” Hessenberger said. “I was still teaching at South Beloit while coaching at Catholic and it was obvious there was a little rivalry going on there.”
South Beloit took a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard interception return by Ken Menne, but the Crusaders tied it in the third quarter when Kaminski scored on a 6-yard run.
Bennett put the Crusaders on top with a 3-yard TD run with 5:21 remaining and an interception by DeGeorge with 3 minutes left sealed the 14-7 win. It also sealed a playoff berth against top-ranked Burlington St. Mary’s, which was seeking its fourth title in six years.
“Beloit College had offered to host the game, but WISAA turned them down and we played in Burlington,” Hessenberger said. “They said Strong Stadium didn’t have enough parking. Right.”
The teams seemed evenly matched. BCHS had three shutouts and was allowing an average of 1.5 yards per play. St. Mary’s, 7-0 in the Midwest Prep Conference and 9-0 overall, had six shutouts and had allowed only 33 points.
It was a defensive struggle for a half. St. Mary’s defense scored its only touchdown of the first half. On third and 8 from the BCHS 43, Weirick went back to pass, was hit, and tackle Joe Daniels recovered a fumble and returned it for a score with :33 left in the first quarter.
BCHS finally put together a drive at the end of the half which culminated with Weirick hitting McNabb for a 20-yard TD. McNabb added the PAT.
Tied 7-7, the Hilltoppers took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Crusaders’ 49, where they faced fourth and inches. They gave the ball to Jim Steffens, who went up the middle, alluded three defenders and scored a touchdown with 9:05 left in the quarter.
Crivello said the Crusaders sorely missed tackle Wagner, who was injured in the first half.
“He would have helped shut down the middle,” Crivello said.
On the second play after St. Mary’s score, Bennett slipped as he prepared to take a pitch from Weirick and St. Mary’s recovered the football on the BCHS 10. Jeff Morrow hit Scott Smetana for 12 yards and a score to make it 21-7 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers tacked on a final TD with just over a minute left after Hessenberger had made wholesale substitutions.
“We ran into a very good team and played our hearts out,” McNabb said. “When it was 7-7 at halftime we thought we had them.”
The Crusaders had more first downs, 10-9, but they had only 147 total yards. St. Mary’s had 167. The difference was turnovers. BCHS threw three interceptions and lost two of three fumbles.
“We didn’t perform as well as we could have, but they had a tremendous team,” Hessenberger said. “I remember at the start we ran a play that looked like it was going to be a pitch to Bennett to draw their attention. We sent Kaminski down the field for a pass and we got a real nice gain. But there weren’t a lot of offensive highlights for us.”
Bennett didn’t have a typical big day, but he only needed 49 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He finished with a school record 1,010 yards and scored six touchdowns. McNabb finished with 13 TDs, 23 PATs and a field goal for 104 points.
Some of the players would go on to play college football: Kaminski, Sennett and DeGeorge joined forces at Beloit College and played against Matt Lang, McNabb and Klobucar at St. Norbert.
The 1981 Crusaders will get to together for a reunion on Nov. 12, 2021 at Cheezhead Brewing in downtown Beloit. Enjoy the memories!