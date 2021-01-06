Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official—he’s heading to the NFL.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft.
“I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”
Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence.
He finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
PRO BASEBALL
Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks, but the former pitching great disputes reports that he is a coronavirus denier.
“I’m not a denier. I’ve had it, baby,” John said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The 77-year-old John remains hospitalized near his home in Indio, California.
He said he started to feel ill following a trip to Nashville before he was hospitalized on Dec. 13.
John said he has had a bout of pneumonia and did receive oxygen, but is not presently on oxygen. He said the biggest side effect at the moment is he has no strength in his legs.
As far as some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as loss of taste or smell, John said he didn’t experience those.
PRO FOOTBALL
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. —The Atlanta Falcons conducted a virtual interview for general manager Wednesday with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot.
The Falcons are seeking a replacement for longtime GM Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team began the season with five straight losses.