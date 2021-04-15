BELOIT—Beloit College senior Eva Laun-Smith will compete in her final home meet Friday and do it as the reigning Midwest Conference Field Performer of the Week.
Laun-Smith won three events at the Fighting Scots Invitational hosted by Monmouth College last Sunday.
Laun-Smith won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.60 seconds and also captured gold in her two signature events, the long and triple jump. Her long jump distance of 5.48 meters (17-11.75) ranks among the top 20 in Division III this season. In the triple jump, her leap of 11.23 meters (36-10.25) ranks among the top 25 nationally.
All three of her marks are the best in the MWC so far this season.
Laun-Smith and the Bucs host a triangular Friday with St. Norbert and Knox at Strong Stadium starting at 4 p.m.