BELOIT—Eva Laun-Smith has a history of performing her best on the biggest stages against the best competition.
That should serve her well this week as the Beloit College junior competes in the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., starting Thursday.
Laun-Smith qualified for nationals in two events, the 60-meter hurdles and long jump, in which she is seeded No. 2.
“When Eva is up against really strong competition, she normally does very well,” head coach Brian Bliese said. “Whe she hasn’t won events, she’s taken seconds, thirds or fourths and in those meets, the people ahead of her are Division I, Division II or they’re D-III athletes ranked very high in the nation.”
The former Beloit Memorial High star was an All-Region honoree in both events. Her Midwest Conference Championship leap of 5.84 meters (19-feet, 2 inches) broke the program record and goes into the championships as the second-longest jump in Division III this season behind only Isabel Maletich of the University of Chicago (5.93). Laun-Smith also won the long jump, giving her seven indoor conference titles. She won MWC Field Performer of the Meet honors for the third consecutive season.
Laun-Smith also broke the program record in the 60-meter hurdles setting a pace of 8.80 at the Margaret Bradley Invitational hosted by the University of Chicago. That mark is seventh in the nation.
“She’s had a crazy, tremendous year,” Bliese said. “I know those words don’t usually go hand-in-hand. When she’s been healthy she has been unbelievably good. She is freakishly athletic. When she’s healthy, she’s been explosive.”
Keeping her healthy has been the problem.
“She’s had a hamstring issue, an ankle issue and shin splints,” Bliese said. “She’s battled a variety of things during the indoor season.”
Bliese cut back her word load and she ended up not qualifying in the triple jump in which she finished third at nationas a year ago.
“It’s a little disappointing to be honest not to compete in the triple, but I haven’t been that healthy,” she said. “I’m also trying to improve my form so in the long run I’m going to be able to jump farther. I’m OK with not going to nationals (in the triple) this semester, but I really hope I can improve in the Outdoor season.”
Laun-Smith was going to take one final shot at the triple jump in a Last Chance Qualifier meet last Friday, but general soreness caused her to shut down.
“I feel close to 100 percent now,” she said. “I got a deep tissue massage and I’ve been icing and heating. I feel pretty good compared to last week. Basically, the fingers are crossed.”
One area where she isn’t concerned is nerves.
“I wasn’t nervous at all last year,” she said. “I just thought if I’m going to do something I may as well do it, but there aren’t really expectations for me to win nationals. Not that I don’t want to come in confident, but I want to go in with the mentality that yes I’m ranked second, but there aren’t a lot of real hard scrutinizing eyes on me. I just want to do my best.”
Laun-Smith, accompanied by assistant coach Ellie Waddle, left for North Carolina Wednesday. Bliese puts his top assistant in charge of the trip to nationals as a thank-you for hard work during the season. He’ll keep in close tabs by telephone.
“We’re hoping that Eva will be healthy, explosive and make finals in both events,” Bliese said. “If she doesn’t, well, she gave it her best shot.”
The long jump is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. Friday followed by the preliminaries of the 60-meter hurdles at 1:55 p.m. The finals of the hurdles are slated for Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.