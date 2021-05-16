RIPON—Seniors Eva Laun-Smith and Aminah Crawford enjoyed an amazing two days in the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday.
They combined for six first-place finishes and added a first-place relay title.
Laun-Smith was named Field Performer of the Meet for a career sweep while fellow Beloit Memorial graduate Crawford was named the Track Performer of the Meet.
Ripon College hosted the meet which was split into North and South divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, Laun-Smith secured the first medal for Beloit with her third straight gold medal in the long jump. She posted a distance of 5.36 meters. Teammate Sydney Crockett added a sixth-place finish (4.59 meters).
Laun-Smith and Crawford were also involved in Beloit’s other first place in the 4x100 relay, along with .. and Lena Ramsey. The Bucs were seeded No. 1, but Crawford was in third, a few meters back of the Ripon anchor when she took the baton. One of the top sprinters in the nation, Crawford caught the Red Hawk runner midway through the straightaway and outleaned her at the finish line. The Bucs were credited with a 48.75 clocking to win by .02. Ramsey and Crawford had been third in the event in 2018 and runnerup in 2019.
Saturday, Laun-Smith added three individual firsts to bring her career gold medal count at the outdoor championships to 12. She was first in arguably her best event, the trip jump, with a leap of 11.77 meters and currently is ranked in the top 10 nationally. Crockett and Ramsey finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.
Laun-Smith was also first in the 100-meter hurdles in a season-best time of 14.97 seconds, winning the event for the second time in her career (2018). Herthird goal of the day came in an event she added this year, the javelin. By improving her approach in the meet leading up to this event, she recorded a toss of 35.05 meters.
Crawford doubled her fun with firsts in the 100 and 200. She was clocked in 12.12 in the 100 and 25.81 in the 200. She won both by over four-tenths of a second. She currently holds a national top 10 mark in the 100 (12.05) from a previous meet. Teammate Jordyn McDonald was fifth in the 100 (12.98).
The Bucs women were third for the third consecutive championship meet while the Beloit men were fourth.
• Other top places for Beloit:
• Hanny Welte was third in the 400 hurdles in a season-best 1:10.17.
• Welte and McDonald joined Montana McMahon and Alayna Furch to finish fourth in the 4x400 (4:14.32).
• Lexy Olson shaved 20 seconds off her season-best time to finish fifth in the 3000 steeplechase.
• For the Buc men, Brandon Joly was third in the 200 (23.06) while Ajani Joseph was fifth (23.43).
Joy added a third as a member of the 4x400 relay with Alexandre Atou, Travis Price and Mauricio Penn (3:38.46). Joly was also fourth in the triple jump (12.49 meters).
• Friday, Beloit’s 4x400 relay team of Desire Mukucha, Desmond Turner, Joly and Joseph finished third in 44.14.
• Joseph picked up a fourth in the 100 (11.30) and Atou was fourth in the 400 (53.42).
• Team results: Women, St. Norbert 240, Ripon 202, Beloit 92, Lawrence 56, Lake Forest 19.
Men, St. Norbert 324, Ripon 156, Lawrence 95, Beloit 37, Lake Forest 3.