BDN_230124_Brodhead BB
Buy Now

The Cardinals’ Cullen Walker (1) tries to work his way around two Marshall defenders on his way to the basket Monday night in Brodhead.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead boys basketball head coach Tommy Meier said one of the greatest struggles for his young team this season has been finding the belief that they can win games.

A 67-57 loss to Marshall on Monday night to extend the Cardinals’ losing streak to nine games might sound like the exact opposite of a confidence-booster, but it might be exactly what Brodhead needed.

Recommended for you