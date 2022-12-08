BDN_221209_KnightsBB
Beloit Memorial’s SaDera Richardson, center, drives through a slew of Madison East defenders on her way to the basket Thursday night at Barkin Arena.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Madison East junior Kearra Jones crashed the boards once again, snagging an offensive rebound and putting it in for another layup.

It was a familiar sight for the Beloit Memorial girls basketball team Thursday night as they fell to East 71-50 at Barkin Arena.

