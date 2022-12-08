BELOIT—Madison East junior Kearra Jones crashed the boards once again, snagging an offensive rebound and putting it in for another layup.
It was a familiar sight for the Beloit Memorial girls basketball team Thursday night as they fell to East 71-50 at Barkin Arena.
“East is a great team,” head coach Dilonna Johnson said. “It was a great competition between both teams, but the team that played harder won tonight. They outrebounded us, and that was pretty much the game right there.”
Jones was a crucial factor, scoring 32 points for the Purgolders while also being a dominant force on defense.
East built up a 25-10 lead in the first half as sloppy offense and turnovers plagued the Purple Knights (2-6, 0-6 Big Eight). But Beloit went on a huge 15-4 run to pull within four points going into halftime. Sophomore LaNasia Dubois was a big reason for the comeback as she sank a three-pointer to get the run started before contributing six points during it.
“I showed up for my team,” Dubois said. “I just went all out on the court and tried my best.”
Four straight points from Kamille Thomas and a trey from Jocelyn Tibbetts made it a game going into the second half.
“We’ve been practicing our offense for a while,” Dubois said. “And our shots were falling. You had good passes, but there were a few turnovers.”
“Our team showed a lot of fight and a lot of toughness,” Johnson said about the late surge. “There was a lot of positive touches. They really wanted this game, they were trying to will themselves into the game.”
The two teams stayed close out of the break, but a 37-30 deficit turned into a 55-40 one as the Knights’ offensive woes remerged. Turnovers, ill-advised passes and losing the rebound game helped the Purgolders stack up points in a big second half.
“We need to have maturity, experience and understand the flow of the game,” Johnson said. “We need more awareness but it will come as they grow and get more varsity experience.”
A 16-10 run from East to end the game sealed it.
Dubois finished with a team-high 18 points as she sank two treys and went 6-of-8 from the stripe.
“She’s one of our most athletic guards,” Johnson said. “This was one of her breakout games for her this season, and we’re only going to see more buckets from her.”
Tibbetts finished with 10 points while SaDera Richardson and Kamille Thomas put up nine and eight points, respectively.
Johnson said that Beloit needs to continue to play as a team as they search for their first conference win.
“We need to understand that there are lows and highs to games,” she said. “And when we have those lows, we need a leader to step up and pick us up and just affirm that everything’s going to be okay and we’re going to get through it.”