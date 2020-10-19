CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)—Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
He was suspended in April for after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday.
“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future,” Larson said.
Larson has spent significant time with retired soccer star Tony Sanneh, whose foundation works on youth development and empowerment in the Minneapolis area. Larson also met with former Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and visited her foundation in East St. Louis, and also spoke with Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track & Field who also runs a NASCAR-sanctioned team that is part of the stock car series’ diversity program.
Larson continued work he’d already been doing with the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. The nonprofit helps minorities advance in motorsports and Jysir Fisher, one of its students, had celebrated with Larson in victory lane following a win in Delaware last October.
He put the work in unpublicized in an effort to prove his motives were sincere.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
RICHMOND, Va. —Richmond guard and captain Nick Sherod will miss the coming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice, coach Chris Mooney said Monday.
Sherod, a redshirt senior, was injured Thursday, a day after the team’s first official practice. It was his second season-ending injury.
He started 31 games for the Spiders last season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He led Richmond with 78 3-pointers and led the Atlantic 10 Conference by shooting 43.8% from 3-point range. That was 10th best in the nation among Division I qualifiers.
Sherod received a medical redshirt in 2018-19 after missing the final 27 games of the season with a torn left ACL he suffered against Hampton on Nov. 25.