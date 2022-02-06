ROCKFORD—Just two seconds away from suffering their first NIC-10 loss of the season, Hononegah’s Indians faced some tall odds.
Tall, but not insurmountable. Not with Carly LaMay to the rescue.
Brea Carter’s inbound pass went to the senior guard at the Rockford Guilford logo at halfcourt and she turned and launched a shot that sailed through the net for a long 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 55-54 victory.
It wasn’t even the first halfcourt shot she’s made this season, but it was the first game-winning shot.
“I think it’s fun to shoot halfcourt shots, but I wasn’t expecting to have to shoot another one,” LaMay said. “Especially to win a game. It felt pretty good coming off my hand. You can tell if it’s going to be on target, juyou st don’t know if it’s going to be short or long. That one went in.”
It caused a tremendous celebration. Unfortunately, Carly’s father, assistant coach Marc LaMay, suffered an injury as he jumped up and down in celebration.
“I didn’t notice until we were about to walk out the door,” Carly said. “I asked him why he was limping around.”
“It was certainly worth it,” said dad LaMay, who was on crutches Saturday for the Indians’ jayvee tournament at Belvidere North. “When we got back to Hononegah I had (trainer) Mark Tudor look it over and he thinks I probably tore my Achilles tendon. I’ll have it looked at Monday.”
For the varsity, the victory was their 15th straight in NIC-10 play. They are 25-3 overall.
It was a battle against the fired-up Vikings (18-9, 12-5).
A 3-pointer by former Indian Sydney Donaldson put Guilford up 46-37 in the fourth quarter. The Indians bounced back, taking a 49-48 lead on a trey by Carter. The Vikings’ Lindsey Knuth tied it at 52-all with 20 seconds left and after a Hononegah miss, Kiara Brandon gave Guilford a 54-52 lead with just 2 seconds remaining.
Hononegah called timeout and Carter got the ball to the Indians’ designated half-court shooter for the win.
“I practiced them and Coach (Jason) Brunke lets me shoot them because he knows I can make them,” she said.
Now the world knows she can make them. Video of the shot showed on Sports Center on ESPN, courtesy of anchor Nicole Briscoe, a Hononegah graduate.
“I heard from a friend that they saw it,” LaMay said. “I finally saw it on Twitter. I certainly wasn’t expecting that, but it was really cool.”
LaMay finished the game with 10 points. Haley Warren led Hononegah with 14 points. The Indians converted nine 3-pointers, including four by Warren, but were just 8-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Brandon led Guilford with 17 points. Both she and LaMay will play basketball at Rock Valley College next season.
• BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 9: The Brodhead girls basketball team moved to a perfect 13-0 in Rock Valley Conference play with a 55-9 rout over visiting Big Foot Thursday night.
The Cardinals led 36-4 at halftime before applying the brakes in the second half.
Brodhead was led by Abbie Dix’s 18 points, while Kiarra Moe added 16.
The Cardinals will play at East Troy Thursday, while Big Foot will host Evansville.
• BOYS HOOPS: SOUTH BELOIT 61, FREEPORT AQUIN 34: The SoBos jumped out to a 40-14 halftime lead and went on to a 27-point victory Thursday night on the road.
The win moved the SoBos to 20-3 on the season and marked the program’s first 20-win campaign since the 2010-11 team finished 21-9.
Ross Robertson led the SoBos with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Bradley Knepper added 18 points and 10 boards. Rence Kostka played a solid overall game, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists.
THURSDAY’S BOXSCORE
BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 9
Big Foot 4 5—9
Brodhead 36 19—55
BIG FOOT: Ritchey 0 0-2 0, Larson 1 0-0 2, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A Larson 2 0-2 4, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 1-6 9.
BRODHEAD: Yates 3 0-0 7, Oliver 2 0-0 6, Kail 2 1-2 5, Moe 6 2-5 16, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Leitzen 0 0-1 0, Dix 8 2-3 18, Urness 0 1-4 1. Totals: 22 6-15 55.
3-pointers: Brodhead 5 (Yates, Oliver 2, Moe 2).
SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE:
HONONEGAH 55, GUILFORD 54
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 0 1-2 1, Hann 1 1-3 3, Abney 2 2-3 6, Warren 5 0-0 14, Niedfeldt 2 0-0 6, Carter 3 2-3 9, LaMay 4 0-3 10, Gunnink 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 8-16 55.
ROCKFORD GUILFORD (fg ft-fta pts)—Gary 2 3-4 9, Brandon 6 2-2 17, Green 1 2-2 5, Coleman 0 0-2 0, Donaldson 2 1-2 7, Knuth 6 3-3 16. Totals: 17 11-15 54.
Hononegah…….8 15 12 20—55
R. Guilford……..8 20 15 11—54
3-pt. Goals: Hono 9 (Warren 4, Niedfeldt 2, LaMay 2, Carter), RG 9 (Brandon 3, Gary 2, Donaldson 2, Knuth, Green. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 18, Guilford 18.