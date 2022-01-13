ROCKTON—As an unselfish point guard, Carly LaMay will tell you she’d rather make a perfect pass leading to a teammate’s basket than hit a shot herself.
But there might be one exception.
Tuesday night at Harlem, the Hononegah High School senior saw the clock running out at the end of the third quarter and swished a shot—from halfcourt. The Indians won 53-48 in overtime.
It’s a shot she actually practices.
“About once every two weeks Carly will stay after practice and she’ll just stand at halfcourt and shoot shots until she makes one,” head coach Jason Brunke said. “Sometimes it will take three or four attempts. Sometimes it’s more like 10. We’re just happy it only took one Tuesday night.”
“Sure, I practice that shot,” LaMay said. “But in games I haven’t been able to get a clean look. This time I was open and I made it.”
Brunke no doubt was just happy to see her shoot. He’s always urging the unselfish player to shoot more.
“She is a very intense competitor with an explosive first step,” he said. “That’s one of the first things I noticed, that burst to get by players. Not too many players can stop her from getting to where she wants to go. She’s just going to get better and better as she learns to harness that in college.
“She leads our team in assists, rebounding and blocked shots and a lot of that is because she sees the game so well. She’s going to make her future teammates happy because she loves to pass the basketball, almost to a fault. Hopefully, she’ll learn she can shoot the ball a little more in college, too.”
LaMay’s future teammates will be at Rock Valley College. Wednesday, she accepted a scholarship from the Golden Eagles, who will step up from NJCAA Division III to Division I next season. Head coach Darryl Watkins was on hand at the signing ceremony.
LaMay joins a program that has known nothing but success in the past decade. Rock Valley has a string of nine straight 20-win seasons, four national championships, two runnerup finishes and a third-place finish. The Golden Eagles have won 10 straight conference titles.
Watkins coached LaMay last summer with the Wildcats travel program.
“We’re excited about Carly joining the program,” Watkins said. “She’s going to be a true point guard, running the show for us. She doesn’t have to score to control a game and that says a lot about her ability as an all-around player. She is one of four scholarship-players we’ve locked in for next year and we feel they will help us continue to be a national power.”
It will be a new journey for LaMay, who started playing basketball at the YMCA and “fell in love with the sport pretty early on,” according to her dad, Hononegah jayvee coach Marc LaMay.
“I coached her a lot when she was younger and I never wanted her to be a selfish player,” he said. “I always tried to get her to get her teammates involved. A lot of it is also her personality. She’d rather just fit in and help make others better. Playing for Darryl this summer with the Wildcats really helped her come out of her shell a bit. There were some injuries and she had to take on that lead guard role. That helped her to take another step and realize she can do more offensively. I think Rock Valley and playing for Darryl will be perfect for her.”
LaMay, a high honor student at HCHS, said she’s confident she can excel at RVC.
“I loved playing for Coach Watkins during the summer,” she said. “I like his coaching style and I respond to it very well.”
Now she can simply concentrate on finishing the season strong. Hononegah is 18-3 overall and 8-0 in the NIC-10, but still hasn’t quite lived up to lofty expectations after losing outside shooter Emma Clark to an early-season injury.
“We definitely miss her and I think it’s reflective in our scores because we’re not winning by as much,” LaMay said. “We have been able to pull out some games and we’re going to keep getting better.”