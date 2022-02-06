LAKE FOREST, Ill.—After a rough first half shooting the ball, Beloit College’s Buccaneers started to find the rage Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Beloit, so did Lake Forest.
The Bucs trailed 32-25 at halftime and while they shot over 43 percent from the field in the second half after barely going over 19 percent in the first, they fell to the host Foresters 77-63.
Beloit’s Andrew Walters had a huge double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
The Beloit women had a similar lack of success against the Foresters, falling 62-44.
Despite their cold shooting, the Bucs men took a 25-23 lead with 3:19 left in the first half on a jumper by Mylan Walters. Lake Forest then closed out the half with a 9-0 run.
Mylan Walters was the only other Buc in double figures with 13 points. He also had three steals.
Sean Espinosa led Ripon with 24 points. Frank Siegien had 13, Johnny Roeser 11 and Rocco Ronzio 10.
With the loss, the Bucs slipped to 3-9 in Midwest Conference play and 5-16 overall. Lake Forest improved to 7-5 in the MWC and 8-13 overall.
A strong first quarter for the Beloit College women’s basketball wasn’t enough to carry them as the Buccaneers dropped a league game on the road 62-44 on the road Saturday afternoon.
• WOMEN: LAKE FOREST 62, BELOIT 44: The Bucs grabbed a quick 17-10 lead after the first 10 minutes, but couldn’t keep it up.
Lake Forest (7-13, 4-8 MWC) went up 30-24 at the half and shot 64 percent in the third quarter to pull away. Beloit managed only 20 points in the second half.
Elizabeth Kalk led the Bucs (4-14, 0-10) with 13 points and nine rebounds. T’Aira Boyance added 10 points.
BOXSCORES:
MEN: LAKE FOREST 77, BELOIT 63.
Beloit College….……25 38—63
Lake Forest…………32 45—77
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—A. Walters 8-17 1-1 20, M. Walters 4-13 4-4 13, Rusch 3-8 0-0 8, Myles 3-12 0-0 6, Ganiyu 2-8 1-2 5, Anderson 1-3 4-4 6, Lottig 1-2 0-0 3, Scuefield 0-4 2-2 2, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-68 12-13 63.
LAKE FOREST (fg ft-fta pts)—Espinosa 9-17 4-6 24, Siegien 6-9 1-2 13, Roeser 4-8 3-3 11, Augusto 3-9 0-0 8, Knight 0-4 0-0 0, Ronzio 2-8 6-8 10, Foster 2-7 0-0 6, Oplchenski 2-3 1-2 5. Totals: 28-65 15-19 77.
3-pt. Goals: BC 7-21 (A. Walters 3-7, M. Walters 1-4, Rusch 2-3, Myles 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Lottig 1-2, Scuefield 0-1, Eischeid 0-1), LF 6-23 (Espinosa 2-2, Roeser 0-1, Augusto 2-8, Knight 0-1, Ronzio 0-5, Fostger 2-6). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 15, LF 14. Rebounds: BC 39 (A. Walters 16), LF 47 (Roeser 18).
WOMEN: LAKE FOREST 62, BELOIT 44.
Beloit College….……17 7 11 9—44
Lake Forest…………10 20 19 13—62
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 4-18 4-4 13, Boyance 5-9 0-2 10, Welte 1-3 3-3 6, Ciochon 2-8 2-2 6, McNair 1-5 0-0 2, Bayo 2-3 0-0 4, Ross 1-2 1-1 3, Olson 0-3 0-0 0, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-52 10-12 44.
LAKE FOREST (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Edwards 5-14 0-0 13, Neher 3-9 2-2 9, DoBrodt 1-1 3-4 5, Schoenlein 1-5 0-0 3, Glennon 1-6 0-0 2, Lally 8-11 5-7 21, Noles 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Davidson 1-1 0-0 2, Dunford 1-3 0-0 2, Frixen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 11-15 62.
3-pt. Goals: BC 2-14 (Kalk 1-5, Boyance 0-1, Welte 1-3, Ciochon 0-2, Olson 0-3), LF 5-16 (Edwards 3-3, Neher 1-2, Schoenlein 1-4, Glennon 0-3, Lally 0-2, Dunford 0-1, Frixen 0-1.. Rebounds: BC 37 (Kalk 9). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 19, LF 15. Rebounds: BC 37 (Kalk 9), LF 34 (Neher 7).