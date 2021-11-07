LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Beloit College’s Buccaneers jumped out to a 3-0 lead Saturday afternoon at Lake Forest College on a 39-yard field goal by Rafael Cervantes Jr.
To say the game went off the rails after that for the Buccaneers is putting it mildly.
The Midwest Conference-leading Foresters scored a dozen unanswered touchdowns on their way to an 84-3 victory.
The Foresters took the opening kickoff and drove to the Beloit 44 before turning the ball over on downs. Beloit quarterback Jacob Shafer ran for 12 yards and then connected with AJ Fitzpatrick for 12 more yards. Silas Say’s 16-yard run got the Bucs to the LFC 24.
The drive stalled there and Cervantes came on to boot his field goal.
The Foresters responded by breaking the program’s single-game scoring record for the second time in three weeks, starting with a pair of rushing touchdowns by senior tailback Damon Bonds. Bonds finished with a game-high 84 yards on 11 carries.
Lake Forest put up a school-record 42 points in the second quarter. Defensive end Alex Bendler recovered a fumble in the end zone on the first place of the quarter. Freshman tailback Christian Johnson scored on a 2-yard run and quarterback Tre Stewart tossed two TD passes to Cooper Tomlin and one to A.J. Jackson, who also scored in the quarter on a 50-yard punt return.
Playing only in the first half, Stewart completed 12 of 18 passes for 128 yards and three TDs.
The Foresters scored on an 11-yard run by quarterback Vincent Wallace, one of five quarterbacks used by the team in the game.
Lake Forest (9-0, 8-0 MWC) wasn’t done. Freshman QB Josh Gasca connected with Nick Thurston on the first place of the fourth quarter. Jayce Knudsen scored on a 3-yard run and Jackson closed the scoring with a 73-yard punt return. It was Jackson’s eighth punt return TD as a Forester, breaking the NCAA D-III record in just 21 career games.
• NOTES: All 12 Lake Forest TDs were followed by extra points by Patrick Goldammer, who broke the LFC record of 11. ...The Foresters recovered four fumbles and raised their turnover total for the season to 28. They recorded 10 tackles for loss and allowed just 71 yards of total offense. ...The Bucs’ EK Davis had a team-leading eight tackles. Aiden Diehl had a tackle for loss. ...Beloit (0-9, 0-8) host Illinois College for their season finale Saturday. The Foresters host the University of Chicago and a victory would secure an MWC title and NCAA D-III playoff berth.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: LAKE FOREST 84, BELOIT COLLEGE 3.
Beloit College……… 3 0 0 0 -- 3
Lake Forest………..20 36 7 21 -- 84
SCORING SUMMARY: BC -- Cervantes, 39, field goal. LFC -- Bonds, 2, run (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Bonds, 4, run (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Bendler, fumble recovery (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Johnson, 2, run (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Jackson, 29, pass from Stewart (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Tomlin, 5, pass from Stewart (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Tomlin, 21, pass from Stewart (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Wallace, 11, run (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Thurston, 6, pass from Gasca (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Knutsen, 3, run (Goldammer kick). LFC -- Jackson, 73, punt return (Goldammer kick).
TEAM STATS: First downs -- BC 7, LFC 21. Rushing -- BC 37-52, LFC 32-159. Passing -- BC 24, LFC 204. Passes -- BC 12-3-0. LFC 32-24-0. Punting -- BC 10-22.4, LFC 1-32.0. Fumbles -- BC 4-4, LFC 0-0. Penalties -- BC 7-50, LFC 8-70.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing -- BC, Shafer 4-25, Marquez 8-19, Say 13-14. LFC, Bonds 11-84, Johnson 4-18, Wallace 3-17. Passing -- BC, Shafer 11-3-0, 24. LFC, Stewart 18-12--0, 128; Wallace 7-5-0, 37. Receiving -- BC, Fitzpatrick 2-12. LFC, Jackson 3-56, Tomlin 4-37.