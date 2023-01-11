LAKE FOREST, Ill.—After seven straight setbacks, Beloit College’s men’s basketball team was looking for a spark Wednesday night.
They’re still looking.
The Buccaneers built a 12-point advantage early in the second half, but Lake Forest used a 20-4 run to take the lead and went on to post a 68-59 Midwest Conference victory.
Beloit took a 24-22 lead in the first half on a layup by Ryan Nixon and extended it to 34-27 at the half. A jumper by Azeez Ganiyu made it 43-31 with 16:38 left in the second half.
The Bucs then went cold and the Foresters took advantage. They tied the game at 47-47 and took the lead after a Beloit turnover on two free throws by Alex Forowycz.
Beloit answered as Clayton Jenny put them back on top with a 3-pointer with 6:35 left, 53-51.
The teams traded baskets with Beloit’s last lead, 59-58, coming on a drive by Michael Myles. Lake Forest’sr Rocco Ronzio answered with a 3-pointer for a 61-59 lead with 1:26 left.
Beloit (4-11, 1-6 MWC) didn’t score again and Lake Forest tacked on seven points for the final margin.
Myles led Beloit with 15 points and nine rebounds. Ganiyu was the only other Buc in double figures with 13. He had six boards. Semaj Roy had nine points and seven rebounds.
• WOMEN: FORESTERS 87, BUCS 74: The Bucs started and finished strong, but the middle quarters were their downfall at Lake Forest.
The game was tied 20-20 after the first quarter, but the Foresters outscored Beloit 19-7 in the second to take a 39-27 halftime lead. The third quarter wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, who were outscored 24-13 and trailed 63-40 heading to the final quarter.
Beloit won that 34-24, but it wasn’t near enough to overtake the Foresters.
Three categories foiled the Bucs. They converted only 14-of-29 free throws. They were whistled for 35 fouls and had four players foul out and they committed 32 turnovers.
Hannah Welte continued to have the hot hand for Beloit. She was 6-of-10 on 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points. She also had seven of Beloit’s 25 steals.
Addyson Ciochon and Megan Thompson each chipped in 12 points and Elizabeth Kalk added 11.
For Lake Forest, Annie Lally tied Welte with 23 points. Teammate Katie Neher had 20 and Maurissa Edwards chipped in 18. Edwards was 13-of-15 at the free-throw line.
The Foresters were even sloppier with the ball with 39 turnovers. But they were 31-of-41 from the free-throw line and outrebounded Beloit 47-36.
• BOXSCORES:
Men: Lake Forest 68, Beloit 59
Beloit……34 25 — 59
L. Forest..27 41 — 68
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) –Jenny 2-7 0-0 5, Rusch 0-7 0-0 0, Ganiyu 5-6 2-3 13, Scuefield 1-2 0-0 2, Myles 7-13 0-1 15, Lottig 2-6 2-3 8, Nixon 2-4 2-5 7, Roy 4-10 0-1 9, Friedrich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-56 6-13 59.
LAKE FOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Roeser 3-9 0-0 7, Siegien 2-8 0-0 4, Bull 3-7 5-5 11, Knight 3-9 4-6 10, Ronzio 5-9 4-4 17, Foster 5-5 0-0 13, Forowycz 0-1 2-2 2, Deitch 2-6 0-0 4. Totals: 23-54 15-17 68.
3-pointers: BC 7-25 (Jenny 1-5, Rusch 0-6, Ganiyu 1-1, Schuefield 0-1, Myles 1-3, Lottig 2-6, Nixon 1-2, Roy 1-1), LF 7-17 (Roeser 1-3, Bull 0-1, Knight 0-1, Ronzio 3-6, Foster 3-3, Deitch 0-3). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 19, LF 15.
Women: Lake Forest 87, Beloit 74
Beloit……...20 7 13 34 — 74
L. Forest..20 19 24 24 — 87
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Ciochon 4-10 3-4 12, Boyance 2-6 0-0 4, Young 2-5 0-2 4, Kalk 3-11 4-7 11, Welte 6-14 5-8 23, Estrada 0-4 0-0 0, McNair 0-1 0-3 0, Ross 0-0 0-2 0, Thompson 5-8 2-3 12, Bayo 4-8 0-0 8. Totals: 26-67 14-29 74.
LAKE FOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Lally 9-12 5-8 23, Edwards 2-7 13-15 18, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Major 3-6 1-2 7, Neher 8-19 1-1 20, Davidson 0-1 5-8 5, Gomez 1-2 4-5 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Springstead 0-1 2-2 2, Pagonis 0-1 0-0 0, Noles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 26-54 31-41 87.
3-pointers: BC 8-18 (Welte 6-10, Kalk 1-3, Ciochon 1-1, Estrada 0-2, Thompson 0-1, Bayo 0-1). LF 4-11 (Edwards 1-1, Cook 0-1, Major 0-1, Neher 3-8. Fouled out: Boyance, Klk, Welte, Estrada, Major, Neher. Total fouls: BC 35, LF 29.