When he was a batboy for the Beloit Snappers, Kyle Murphy dreamed of someday playing pro ball himself.
That dream was realized in June of 2007, when the Beloiter was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
While the dream lasted less than two full years of minor-league ball, Murphy says, “It was an incredible experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Murphy even got the opportunity to return to his hometown as a member of the Clinton LumberKings in 2008 and play at Pohlman Field. In his first game back in Beloit, he threw out a runner at the plate from right field.
Of course there’s a lot more to Murphy’s sports resume than a few years in the minors. He ranks as one of the best baseball players to ever play at Turner and he went on to star in college at Indian Hills Community College and the Kansas Jayhawks. He will be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame on June 15. Tickets for the event are already sold out.
Murphy also played football and basketball at Turner, but baseball was always his first love. He joined the varsity full-time his sophomore year and his timing couldn’t have been better. That turned out to be long-time head coach Rick Hofeditz’s best team, going 25-2 overall, winning the Rock Valley Conference as well as a WIAA Division 2 state title.
Murphy hit .407, earning All-RVC honors for the Trojans.
“I was shocked early in the season that I was putting up some big numbers,” Murphy said. “There was a pinch-me moment somewhere in there. It put some trust in me from my teammates. It was an awesome experience.”
The Trojans had an outstanding outfield.
“It was obvious ‘Murph’ was going to be a terrific outfielder,” said Hofeditz, now retired and living in Arizona. “We had Murph in left, Josh Dailey in center and Sean West in right. I’d tell people they’re like (local funeral home) Daley-Murphy-Wisch. That’s where fly balls went to die. They prided themselves in chasing everything down.”
The Trojans were not only talented, they were also a tight-knit group. Murphy says that team doesn’t take credit for being the first to all dye their hair blond, but they were the first to make it famous.
“I think Eric Stauffacher the year prior might have been the first to do it and Derek Sweger was in on it, too,” he said. “In 2001, Derek, me, Korey Keller and Chris Book decided to do it and we pressured the rest of the team into doing it.”
A dye-job wasn’t what made the Trojans so successful. They had a knack for delivering in the clutch. Late in the state championship game against Whitewater, the Whippets had a runner on first when a long drive was hit to left.
“It was breaking away from Kyle,” Hofeditz said. “I was thinking maybe he could run it down quickly and hold them to one run. Next thing you know, Kyle is swiping it out of the air. When he came in, I said, ‘Dang Kyle, that was a heck of a catch,’ and he said, ‘Naw, coach, I knew I had it.’”
As a junior and senior, Murphy was twice All-State (Third Team in 2002, First in 2003) and RVC Player of the Year both seasons. He batted over .400 all three of his seasons on the varsity. His .488 batting average in 2002 was the fifth highest in school history. He still ranks among the leaders in every offensive category in both season and career statistics. He had 104 career hits, scored 91 runs and drove in 78. The 104 hits tied Jeff Rodgers for second on the all-time list behind his step-brother, Brian Heikkinen (111).
After graduation, Murphy chose to go to Indian Hills in Ottumwa, Iowa, and after hitting .444 his second year there, Murphy was recruited by D-I Kansas.
“I started out well and was starting in center field,” Murphy said. “Then the moment got a little big. It was the pinch-me moment again. I had been putting up some pretty good numbers against the likes of Clemson, Vanderbilt, all major schools. At that point, I certainly got in my own head. When you’re having a lot of success through high school and junior college you have a lot of confidence, but once that success goes away, in my case, I pushed the panic button. I was really anxious at the plate.”
Murphy lost his starting role, but continued to be a “defensive closer” in the late innings for the Big 12 Conference champion.
Murphy retooled his swing a bit and also worked on his mental approach.
“I did a lot of work going into my senior year with a performance coach, Jim Murphy (no relation),” Murphy said. “He works on building up confidence and trusting yourself in pressure situations. After that I was better prepared for failure and when you eliminate the fear of failure you are bound to succeed.”
As a senior, he hit .332, leading the Jayhawks in stolen bases (16), runs scored (50) and hits (71). His coach, Ritch Price, also referred to him as “the best defensive outfielder I’ve ever coached.”
The Rangers selected him in the draft in June and he debuted in Class A ball in Spokane, Wish. Murphy struggled at the plate, hitting a combined .165 in 39 games between short-season Spokane and the AZL Rangers. The following season he played for Class A Clinton, returning to play in his hometown in 2008. He hit .229 in 42 games. He was released by the Rangers following that season and hung up his cleats.
“There was a big adjustment to pro ball,” Murphy said. “It was basically like facing a top starter in the Big 12 every night. Plus there is also a level of business aspect to it. I was hunting for momentum and there was a point where I went 5-for-5 in one game and then I sat for two or three games afterward. That was because the high dollar draftees needed the reps. You soon discover you are there to help support their top draft picks.”
Murphy has no regrets.
“It was never a mindset of mine to give up,” he said. “I thought that given the numbers I put up, there was a chance I would be released. I’ve never admitted it before, but I think when I was released it was sort of a relief. I had been grinding so hard and I wanted it so bad and between the business side and not coming up with the results I expected, it was driving me insane. I was grateful for the experience, but it didn’t end the way I had hoped.”
Murphy found a career in sports with Rawlings. He works in St. Louis and lives in Fenton, Mo. He and his wife have two future baseball players, Jack (8) and Tripp (4).
Murphy says he has many he owes thanks to.
“When I think about how I developed as an athlete, it’s about the community,” he said. “I learned discipline playing Pop Warner football with the Steelers from Tony Hill and Shawn Anastasi. I owe a lot to Rick Hofeditz at Turner. He instilled outworking the opposition. I owe the BBBA (Beloit Boys Baseball Association) and all those people who were part of that. I’m very grateful for everyone’s contribution.”