BELOIT—Krueger-Haskell Golf Course is getting set to open its doors and fairways again.
Director of Golf Operations Mark Young said his team was staying busy, getting the course ready to be fully operational on Friday.
That’s when, per Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ order issued Friday, courses across the state can resume activity, with several stipulations therein.
The first change golfers will notice is that golf carts are now prohibited for use on the course.
Social distancing rules must be observed within a group on the course, unless said group is living within the same household.
All tee times and payment must be made in advance either online or by calling the course, as both the clubhouse and the pro shop will be closed.
Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering at the tee boxes.
City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Millard said the course will be ready.
“We will open at 8 a.m. on Friday,” Millard said in an email to the Beloit Daily News. “We are still working through the logistics, but at least we have an opening date.”
Young said the golf course is in terrific shape.
“We are out here mowing the fairways and aerating the greens like we normally would,” Young said. “The course is in pretty good shape right now. Obviously with nobody playing on it, there isn’t any wear and tear to deal with, so we’re just keeping it up and doing maintenance projects where necessary.”
The golf course closure is affecting Young on the homefront as well. His son Austin is a sophomore golfer at Carthage College, and would have been in the midst of his season.
His daughter Brighton is on the Harlem (Illinois) High School squad. Her official season occurred in the fall, but she would have been participating in tournaments and the like.
“It’s been hard on them,” Young said. “But this has been hard on everyone who likes to get outside and be active with others. It’s tough being cooped up in the house, but this will be a welcome change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.