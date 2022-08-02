FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Konner Giddley looked calm and collected as he prepared to deliver his next pitch.
One could be fooled into thinking this was just any other day on the mound for the righty, but here he was attempting to get the final out of the AA State Championship game Tuesday at Jones Park.
He delivered, Holmen’s Jared Roterting swung and missed, and all of the emotions came pouring out of Giddley as he let out screams of “Let’s Go,” before his team mobbed him to the ground on the mound.
The Bandits had beaten Holmen 4-2 to become the AA State Champions.
“(I was just thinking) take a deep breath,” Giddley said. “And do what you’ve been doing all game.”
It was his second complete game of the tournament; he went seven innings while allowing no runs in Beloit’s opening game against Ashwaubenon.
After a boisterous celebration Giddley was now cool and tranquil once again, and he had time to reflect on how far this team had come.
“We had our moments at the start of the season,” he said. “But, our record was barely over .500. After that we just found (our stuff), and we played as a team, not as individuals.”
The Bandits entered regional play at 7-9, but after dropping the opening game they rattled off seven straight through both tournament wins to become Regional champs and guarantee a spot in the state final.
“These guys give it all they can,” manager Brad Farrell said. “Things get tough, but they don’t get down on themselves. They just stay focused on the task at hand.”
Holmen snapped Beloit’s winning streak with a 5-3 win on Monday, and they looked poised for another victory after scoring two runs to start off the first inning Tuesday.
Giddley wasn’t overthinking that deficit on the mound, he had the same mentality as he did Friday.
“Get ahead,” he said. “Don’t get behind. Go to my off-speed (pitch) for strikes.”
A simple mindset, but one that paid off as he didn’t allow another run while not allowing a single hit over the final three innings.
“He’s a gamer,” Farrell said. “He never quits, and he shut down some tough teams this year. That’s what big-time players do, and I couldn’t ask for a better guy out there.”
The Bandits jumped ahead in the third when Holmen starter Ayden Boylen hit Jace Fossum, who stole second, walked Braeden Ovist before Giddley smacked an RBI double to tie it up.
“My first at bat (which resulted in a groundout) I didn’t see the tail at all,” Giddley said. “But, in my second at-bat my approach was to go the opposite way.”
Michael Cook delivered the go-ahead RBI double in the next at-bat to put Beloit in front 3-2.
Both offenses were shut down until the seventh inning when Cal Ries hit a single to score Cook, who had singled, and give the Bandits a bit of a cushion for Giddley.
“This is really good,” Giddley said. “We played good ball. We weren’t playing well at the start, but then we stepped it up. Got hot when we needed it.”
Farrell spoke proudly of his team as he clutched the championship trophy in one arm.
“A lot of emotions,” he said. “I’m so happy and so proud of this team. I think it was good for us to be down early because these guys from Turner have a lot of fight in them. They don’t fold.”
Giddley was named the tournament MVP after hitting .357 with 6 RBIs while striking out 12 batters in 14 innings pitched and only allowing two earned runs.
Brayden McMahon, who hit .500 in the tournament, was named to the all-tournament team along with Giddley, Cook, Will Lauterbach and Cal Ries.
Farrell added how happy he is to bring a championship to the city of Beloit.
“This is just so awesome,” he said. “There are no words. This is my first year coaching these kids, and they are just such great kids to be around. They have fun, but know how to also take things seriously. I can tell you right now that this ride was unbelievable. It was fun, it was magical, and I’ll cherish these memories forever.”
Beloit 4, Holmen 2
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 4-1-1-2; Cook 4-1-2-1; Lauterbach 4-0-1-0; Ries 3-0-2-1; Fell 4-0-0-0; McMahon 2-0-2-0; Halon 3-0-1-0; Fossum 2-1-0-0; Ovist 1-1-0-0. Totals: 27-4-9-4.
HOLMEN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Palmer 3-0-0-0; Walter 3-1-1-0; Wall 3-1-1-1; Goodell 3-0-1-1; Gagenfurhner 3-0-0-0; Gilbertson 3-0-1-0; McCoy 3-0-1-0; Gerold 3-0-0-0; Rotering 3-0-1-0. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Beloit....003 000 1—4 9 2
Holmen.200 000 0—2 6 1
LOB: Beloit 7, Holmen 4. 2B: Giddley, Ries, Walter. HBP: Fossum, McMahon, Ovist.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Giddley (W) 7.0-6-2-2-0-3. Holmen, Boylen 3.0-4-3-3-2-2; Ky. Wall 3.0-2-0-0-0-1; Ry. Wall 1.0-3-1-1-0-1.