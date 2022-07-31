BDN_220801_Saturday Legion
Buy Now

Michael Cook attempts to take third base on a wild pitch, but is tagged out by Seymour third baseman JT Minlschmidt (1) during Saturday’s game.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Beloit Senior Legion Bandits’ manager Brad Farrell said that his team has gotten hot at just the right time.

After entering last week’s regional tournament with an unimpressive 7-9 record, the Bandits won four of their next five games on their way to becoming regional champions.

Recommended for you