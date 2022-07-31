FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Beloit Senior Legion Bandits’ manager Brad Farrell said that his team has gotten hot at just the right time.
After entering last week’s regional tournament with an unimpressive 7-9 record, the Bandits won four of their next five games on their way to becoming regional champions.
Add on two consecutive wins to start the state tournament, and it’s safe to say Farrell is right.
“We’re playing good baseball,” Farrell said. “These guys are aggressive, and they’re smart at the plate. They run their counts pretty deep and are swinging the bat like fire right now.”
The Bandits opened state play by edging out Ashwaubenon 1-0 Friday before pouring on the runs in a 10-2 rout of Seymour Saturday.
Konner Giddley tossed a dominant complete game shutout in Friday’s win, and Farrell said he was impressed with his performance.
“Konner is a great ballplayer,” he said. “I have nothing but praise for him. He locates, hits his spots and is pretty dominant on the mound. And we’ve seen that all year from him.”
Giddley helped his team win from the mound Friday, and Saturday he helped them from the plate. He went 1-for-4 but had a two-run RBI single in the fourth.
Michael Cook made the start Saturday, and he pitched a complete game while only allowing two runs on four hits.
“Both of them had excellent performances on the mound,” Farrell said. “They’re gamers. They come ready to play, and they did their job. Our defense is a big factor right now, and they’re playing really stellar. I have faith in all of them. When they get on the mound, they’re ready to compete.”
The Bandits played from behind Saturday after going down 1-2-3 in the top of the first before Seymour’s Lucas Leisgang had an RBI groundout.
Brayden McMahon walked and JT fell singled to start the second inning, and the Bandits tied the game at one after opposing pitcher JT Minlschmidt overthrew Jace Fossum’s bunt attempt at first base.
Brayden Ovist smacked a two-run RBI double to right to put Beloit ahead 3-1. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday in the number nine spot in the lineup.
While most coaches put their least-dangerous players near the bottom of the order, Farrell said he loves the hard-hitting Ovist in that spot.
“When you put a good baseball player in the ninth spot, it’s almost like having another leadoff person,” he said. “He’s been swinging the bat really well, and he’s a smart player. He’s very well disciplined at the plate. You think with the number nine spot that it’s a lower-caliber kid, but Ovist is not that type at all.”
The Bandits added another run in the third after Cal Ries hit a single just out of reach of the diving first baseman to score Cook, who had singled.
Giddley and Lauterbach each had RBI doubles in the fourth to bump Beloit’s lead to 6-1.
Seymour got a run back on a sac fly in the fourth, but Cook would keep them off of the board for the rest of the game.
The Bandits broke the game open in the seventh to ensure a comeback would be all but impossible for Seymour.
McMahon, Fossum, Halon and Ovist all had RBIs as the Bandits broke into double digits with a four-run inning to seal a 10-2 win and guarantee a spot in the semi-finals.
Farrell credited the offensive success with the Bandits’ approach at the plate.
“They’re seeing the ball very well,” he said. “They’re attacking it. They’re being aggressive, and they’re driving the ball.”