BRODHEAD—Senior Ben Knuth may only be 5-foot-7, but the Brodhead-Juda senior towered over most of his competition during the spring alternate football season.
Knuth, a 190-pounder, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors on the 2021 COVID Large All-Conference Football Team. He earned both Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Cardinals were well-represented. In addition to Knuth, Brodhead-Juda’s First Team Offense players include a pair of running backs, junior Gage Boegli and senior Braden Cook; tight end Brady Malkow, senior offensive lineman Kaden Harper and junior kicker Cole Hoesly.
Brodhead-Juda’s First Team Defense players include Knuth, junior linebacker Colton Butke, senior outside linebackers Cook and CJ Kamholz, senior defensive back Conner Green and junior DB Boegli.
Parkview senior Korben Brown was named to the First Team Offense as a running back as well as the First Team defensive line. Senior Luke Schwengels also was named as both a first-team offensive lineman and linebacker.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Darris Schuett, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 190. RB—Gabe Boegli, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 5-9, 210; Braden Cook, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 5-10, 230; Korben Brown, Parkview, sr., 5-9, 160. WR: Nathan Streiff, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-2, 195; Peter Gustafson, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-4, 180. TE—Brady Malcow, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 6-2, 210. OL—Ben Knuth, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 5-7, 190; Kaden Harper, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 6-2, 245; Luke Schwengels, Parkview, sr., 6-1, 190; Cole Walker, New Glarus-Monoticello, sr., 6-1, 225; Dain Walker, New Glarus-Monticello, jr., 6-9, 260. K—Cole Hoesly, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 6-3, 190. Return specialist—Rudy Wicker, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 170.
• SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Cade Walker, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 6-2, 175. RB—Dylan Elsing, Poynette, jr., 6-1, 190; Charlie Vogt, Parkview, jr., 5-10, 155; Bene Lemke, Deerfield, sr., 5-10, 170. WR—Brock Chadwick, Poynette, jr., 5-11, 150; Jack Parman, New Glarus-Monticello, jr., 6-3, 195. TE—Collin Klade, Deerfield, jr., 6-3, 185. OL—Aaron Makos, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 6-1, 230; CJ Kamholz, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 6-2, 210; Ethan Buss, Poynette, sr., 6-0, 228; Gage Everson, Parkview, sr., 6-4, 220; Jaxson Darrow, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 215.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Ben Knuth, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 5-7, 190; Korben Brown, Parkview, sr., 5-9, 160; Jason Darrow, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 215; Sean Gjmero, Deerfield, sr., 6-3., 280. DE—Dain Walter, New Glarus-Monticello, jr., 6-8, 260; Cole Walter, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-1, 225. LB—Colton Buttke, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 6-1, 225; Luke Schwengels, Parkview, sr., 6-1, 190. OLB—Braden Cook, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 5-10, 230; CJ Kamholz, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 6-2, 210. DB—Conner Green, Brodhead-Juda, sr., 6-0, 165; Gage Boegli, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 5-9, 210; Darrris Schuett, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 190; Nathan Streiff, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-2, 195.
• SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Vince Mancheski, Deerfield, jr., 6-0, 220. DE—Brady Malkow, Brodhead-Juda, jr., 6-2, 210; Zander Brown, Parkview, jr., 5-9, 205. ILB—Dylan Elsing, Poynette, jr., 6-1, 190; Jack Parman, New Glarus-Monticello, jr., 6-3, 195. OLB—Cade Femrite, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 5-8, 145; Bene Lemke, Deerfield, sr., 5-11, 170. DB—Aidyn Vondra, Brodhead-Juda, soph., 6-0, 170; Brock Chadwick, Poynette, jr., 5-11, 150; Justyce Crecelius, Parkview, sr., 5-10, 165; Rudy Wicker, New Glarus-Monticello, sr., 6-0, 170.
• HONORABLE MENTION: NGM—Holden Latsch, Ben Copeland. Brodhead-Juda—Devon Anderson. Poynette—Payton Horne, Jayden Stoy. Deerfield—Luke Olson, Parker Massey, Tommy Lees. Parkview—Evan Noble.