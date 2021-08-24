Knights By Daily News staff Aug 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial girls golf duo had an outstanding afternoon on the links Monday.Top player Sarah Ramsden shot a personal-best 74 at Odana Hills. She shot a 38 on the front and a 36 on the back.Olivia Cronin, playing with the two’s, also shot a personal-best, firing an 89. Cronin was consistent, shooting a 44 on the front and a 45 on the back.The girls will be back in action Wednesday, Sept. 1 in Madison.• PREP VOLLEYBALL: The Hononegah Indians fell in the first match of the 2021 season Tuesday night to Belvidere North, who once again is expected to compete for a NIC-10 title.The Indians dropped both games by margins of 25-16. The team will be back in action Wednesday when it hosts Rockford Lutheran. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime