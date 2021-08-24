MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial girls golf duo had an outstanding afternoon on the links Monday.

Top player Sarah Ramsden shot a personal-best 74 at Odana Hills. She shot a 38 on the front and a 36 on the back.

Olivia Cronin, playing with the two’s, also shot a personal-best, firing an 89. Cronin was consistent, shooting a 44 on the front and a 45 on the back.

The girls will be back in action Wednesday, Sept. 1 in Madison.

• PREP VOLLEYBALL: The Hononegah Indians fell in the first match of the 2021 season Tuesday night to Belvidere North, who once again is expected to compete for a NIC-10 title.

The Indians dropped both games by margins of 25-16. The team will be back in action Wednesday when it hosts Rockford Lutheran.

