BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s football team didn’t have any First Teamers on the 2021 All-Big Eight Football Team, but a number of Purple Knights landed on the Second Team.
Shaquille Roman, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior, was named as a lineman on both the Second Team offensive and defensive units. Another senior, 6-foot, 175-pound Griffin Oberneder, was named as both the Second Team punter and kicker.
Also earning Second Team honors were 5-10, 170-pound junior running back Cavari Kramer, 6-1, 270-pound defensive lineman Gianni Cuilla, 5-10, 230-pound linebacker Thomas Kendale and 6-4, 185-pound defensive back Abdur-Rasheed Nachere.
Five Knights earned Honorable Mention: seniors Sebastian De La Torre and Paul Allen, juniors Josh Martinez and Dee Nora and sophomore Ethan Lulinski.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: Line—Evan Malcore, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-7, 270; Jack Alexander, Middleton, sr., 6-4, 290; Adam Murphy, Verona, sr. 6-0, 220; Jack Larson, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-4, 305; Kevin Spahn, Middleton, sr., 6-1, 240; Isaac Thomas, Verona, sr., 5-8, 180. TE/FB—Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-1, 200. QB—Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie, jr., 6-2, 190; Mason Fink, Verona, sr., 5-9, 170. RB—Elijah Gray, Middleton, sr., 6-0, 175; Cortez LeGrant, jr., 5-11, 160; Kyle Krantz, Verona, sr., 6-0, 175. WR—Cole JanNusch, Verona, sr., 6-3, 220; Cole Toennies, Middleton, sr., 6-2, 180; K’Shawn Gibbs, La Follette, sr., 6-1, 175. Kicker—Trevor Schultz, Sun Prairie, jr., 5-11, 145.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: Line—Gus Wenning, Middleton, jr., 6-2, 235; Jayallen Dayne, Sun Prairie, jr., 6-0, 260; Andres Garrido, Verona, sr., 6-3, 290; DE—Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, jr., 6-0, 260; Blake Van Buren, Middleton, sr., 6-4, 210.; Drake Badger, Verona, jr., 6-2, 190. Inside LB—Mason Armstrong, Verona, jr., 6-0, 210; Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-1, 200; Tyler Piotrowski, Madison Memorial, sr., 5-10, 180. Outside LB—Sam Pilof, Middleton, so., 6-3, 205; Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-2, 225. DB—Cole Toennies, Middleton, sr., 6-2, 180; NJ Elias, Verona, sr., 6-0, 180; Michael McMillan, Sun Prairie, sr., 5-10, 165; Devontae Smith, La Follette, sr., 5-11, 160. Punter—Kyle Krantz, Verona, sr., 6-0, 175.
• SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: Line—Nick Miller, La Follette, sr., 6-2, 240; Brandon Jones, Madison West, sr., 6-6, 315; Shaquille Roman, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-3, 250; Jackson Johnson, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-2, 230; Jackson Mefford, Middleton, jr., 6-2, 270; Cameroon Wesley, La Follette, sr., 6-1, 230. TE/FB—Cole Hendrickson, Madison Memorial, sr., 6-1, 215. QB—Kamarion James-Rangland, La Follette, sr., 6-0, 190; Gabe Passini, Middleton, so., 6-3, 160. RB—Cavari Kramer, Beloit Memorial, jr., 5-10, 170; Jaituan Warfield, Madison West, sr., 5-10, 208; Makhi Jackson, La Follette, jr., 5-8, 170. WR—Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie, sr., 6-5, 225; Devion Fountain, Madison Memorial, sr., 5-9, 130; Jonathan Vande Walle, Sun Prairie, jr., 6-0, 165. Kicker—Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-0, 175.
• SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: Line—Keda Seals, Middleton, sr., 5-11, 285; Nick Miller, La Follette, sr., 6-2, 240; Gianni Ciulla, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-1, 270. DE—Quinton Lomack Jr., La Follette, so., 6-3, 215; Cole Hendrickson, Madison Memorial, sr., 6-1, 215; Shaquille Roman, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-3, 250. Inside LB—Garrett Ballweg, Middleton, jr., 5-10, 175; Jaituan Warfield, Madison West, sr., 5-10, 209; Kendale Thomas, Beloit Memorial, jr., 5-10, 230. Outside LB—Matt Cramer, Verona, sr., 6-1, 155; Jakobe Godbolt, Madison Memorial, sr., 6-0, 180. DB—Nachere Abdur-Rasheed, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-4, 185; TJ Bauer, Middleton, sr., 5-11, 170; Brendon Hernandez, Sun Prairie, sr., 5-11, 160; Collin Stubbitsch, Verona, sr., 6-3, 200. Punter—Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial, sr., 6-0, 175.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Beloit Memorial—Josh Martinez, jr., 6-4, 260; Sebastian De La Torre, sr., 6-0, 230; Paul Allen, sr., 5-10, 160; Dee Nora, jr., 5-6, 160; Ethan Lulinski, so. 5-10, 210.
Madison East—Tim Nichols, sr., 6-0, 325; Mike Fadele, sr., 6-1, 175; Austin Welsch, sr., 5-10, 172; Carsen Koch, jr., 6-1, 182; Nayshawn Washington, jr., 6-4, 210.
Madison La Follette—Jackson Mankowski, jr., 6-2, 230; Lee Kalaan, sr., 6-5, 175; Jackson Irie, jr., 5-7, 150; Adam Northington, sr., 6-2, 235; Carter Borcherdking, sr., 6-2, 200.
Madison West—Danny Karofsky, sr., 5-11, 170; Cho Harding, sr., 6-2, 185; De’Jon Steele, fr., 6-1, 274; Marcus Gordon, sr., 5-10, 150; Larry Pender, jr., 5-11, 198.
Madison Memorial—Antonio Thomas, sr., 5-9, 160; Caden Feinstein, so., 5-9, 170; Jairus Patterson, sr., 5-9, 170; AJ Ward II, sr., 5-7, 155; Joe Mueller, jr., 6-2, 195.
Middleton—Collin Shremp, sr., 6-4, 210; Alex Kulie, sr., 6-4, 290; Seth Davis, sr., 6-0, 305; Tanner Ballweg, sr., 6-2, 205; Caden Gmur, sr., 6-3, 205.
Sun Prairie—Tori Mielke, jr., 6-2, 280; Trenten Wagner, sr., 6-1, 190; Connor Stauff, so., 5-10, 180; Kolton Walters, jr., 5-9, 180; Jor Vang, sr., 5-8, 190.
Verona—Daniel Smith, sr., 6-2, 185; Lucas Collins, sr., 5-10, 220; Karson Mitchell, sr., 5-10, 175; Joe Ramiker, sr., 5-11,k 170; Vince Langlois, sr., 6-0, 190.