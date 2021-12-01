ROCKTON— The Hononegah boys basketball teams’ struggles to take care of the basketball led directly to their downfall Wednesday night.
Key turnovers down the stretch helped visiting Auburn to a 64-58 victory in the NIC-10 opener for both teams.
The game was tied at 47 with four minutes left when the Knights reeled off eight straight points.
Just when it seemed all hope was lost, with the Knights’ lead at 9, the Indians got a three-pointer from Brandon Beck. Chase Kemmet stole the inbounds pass, fed it to Beck, who scored, got fouled, and converted the free throw to make it 58-55 with 50 seconds still on the clock.
That turned out to be the last hurrah for the Indians, as the Knights hit a pair of free throws and the Indians turned it over one final time.
“We are not tight defensively right now by any means,” Hononegah coach Mike Miller said. “We don’t execute stuff, we have a hard time completing passes at times, and we play faster than we need to. We know our issues. It’s fixing them that’s going to be the real key.”
While it’s one of the bigger Indians teams in recent memory, Miller said they need to be stronger with the ball.
“Good basketball players play low,” Miller said. “You don’t want to be too tall. You want to be balanced. Some of our turnovers are because we stand straight up and get knocked off balance. Every little push and shove affects you more if not on balance.”
Braydon Savitzki-Lynde, who finished the game with 13 points, had to sit down with four fouls with six minutes left in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game. Miller said the loss of his best rebounder was critical.
“I thought that was the turning point of the game,” Miller said. “That hurt a lot. If he is on the floor, things might have been a little different. And you have to give Auburn credit. They hit some big shots down the stretch.
“To play our zone, you’ve got to have five guys in sync who know where to be and when to be. If you have one guy that’s not in the right place, everybody gets messed up. We have some guys that aren’t tight yet, and they shouldn’t be. We haven’t practiced much, and we’re still trying to figure out who we are.”
Dominic Commisso and Owen Hart led the Indians with 14 points apiece, and Commisso said he believes the issues the Indians have with ball security are very fixable.
“They overwhelmed us with the press, and I think they got into our heads,” Commisso said. “They hit some big shots and that was it. But we know that’s something we’ll have to work on, and it’s something we will correct in practice.”
Commisso said he expects the season to be full of nail-biters, with the NIC-10 lacking a true overwhelming favorite.
“Every game just about is going to be like this,” Commisso said. “And I believe we’ll be winning for the majority of time, like we were tonight. It’s just going to come down to who executes better in the last four minutes, and tonight it was Auburn.”
The Indians held leads of 15-11 after the first quarter and 29-28 at halftime. They carried a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter before eventually raising the lead to 46-39 before the Knights came roaring back.
Auburn was led by Adrian Agee’s 20 points, while big man Mike Jones added 17.
The Indians will play at Rockford Jefferson Friday night.
AUBURN 64, HONONEGAH 58
Auburn 11 17 20 26—64
Hononegah 15 14 12 17—58
AUBURN: Agee 7 1-1 20, Chaney 3 2-4 8, Harden 2 1-2 5, Horton-Lee 4 2-2 14, Jones 7 3-5 17. Totals: 23 9-15 64.
HONONEGAH: Houi 2 2-4 6, Hart 3 6-7 14, Savitski-Lydne 4 5-8 13, Commisso 6 2-4 14, Beck 4 1-2 11. Totals: 19 16-25 58.
3-pointers: Hononegah 4 (Beck 2, Hart 2). Auburn 9 (Agee 5, Horton-Lee 4).