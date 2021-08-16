BELOIT—With an offensive line with some added experience and senior quarterback Griffin Oberneder back at the controls, Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement has confidence his offense can put up points this fall.
To do it, the Purple Knights will have to run the football and that’s the rub. With leading rusher Jacob Raisbeck having graduated, Dement isn’t sure who’ll receive the majority of the carries.
The coach says he isn’t ready to name backfield starters for Friday night’s home non-conference opener against Racine Case (7 p.m. kickoff), but he does offer a long list of candidates.
“We’ve had some new kids in the backfield looking to step up,” Dement said. “It’s just about being consistent and keeping focus. We don’t have a lot of plays so we have to run them well. We’ve tried to evaluate our talent the past two weeks. We still have some question marks, but we have some guys who we think can do a good job.”
Those in the mix include seniors Paul Allen, Sebastian De Latorre and DJ Nora and juniors Dee Nora, Cavari Kramer and Jayden Harriel.
Dement is glad to have the multi-talented Oberneder back. Due to an ankle injury, he opted out of last spring’s alternate COVID-19 season, played golf instead and was a state qualifier.
“Griff is going to make some plays for us, both running and throwing the football,” Dement said. “He’s a smart kid and he’s not going to force things.”
Oberneder will not only quarterback the offense, he’ll be a leader on defense as well from his safety position.
“It’s not ideal having your quarterback play on both sides of the ball, but he is really valuable on defense and not having him out there would leave a huge hole,” Dement said. “He’s a leader out there. He’s a strong kid and likes to hit.”
Oberneder’s top targets will be tight end Kendale Thomas and wideouts Jaheim Harrell and Brandon Davidson.
The offensive line gained some experience during last spring’s 0-6 run playing three of the Big Eight’s powerhouses—Sun Prairie, Verona and Middleton—twice each. Returning are four starters: Josh Martinez, Gianni Ciulla, Shaquille Roman and Demetrius Johnson.
The Knights also got a player back who had started as a sophomore, but did not play last season—Christian Rehbahn. Dement said the center banged up his knee in last Friday’s scrimmage at Oregon and his status is uncertain for Friday.
As for the scrimmage, Dement said he accomplished his main objective of playing everyone.
“Our starters got some plays, but I wanted everyone to have a chance to play who’s been putting in the work the past two weeks,” he said.
Dement said the Knights are not in the position to run two-platoon at the line of scrimmage right now so many of the faces in the offensive line will also see action on defense.
“We have some young guys with size, but little experience that we’re going to try to work in there so we can eliminate the wear and tear on playing guys both ways,” the coach said. “The exception would be Shaq. He has a good motor, he’s in shape and he can play both ways and do a really good job.
“To be honest it would be nice to talk to your offensive line after an offensive series without the whole group having to stay out and play defense,” Dement said. “We haven’t gotten to that point, but we are trending in that direction. Our numbers are going up. I handed out equipment to about 80 kids. We haven’t had them all in practice, but I think we’ll see more and more kids coming out. I’m meeting with the youth program coaches for the sixth, seventh and eighth graders tonight and we’re going to go over drills and our playbook. I’m excited about that and the coming years. I’ll be working with that as well as Rob Douglas.”
Dement said his linebackers this season will be DeLatorre, Thomas and Demetrius Johnson. The corner candidates are Ayden Kuhle, Brandon Davidsion, Jaheim Harrell and DJ Nora.
The safeties should be solid with Oberneder and Allen.
Oberneder is also the team’s kicker, but Dement is hoping a moonlighting soccer player or two can possibly take over the placekicking and possibly punting duties.
“If we can get him off the field some time, I’d be happy to do that,” the coach said.
Racine Case runs a spread offense and a 3-3 stack on defense.
“They have some speed and a nice sized offensive line,” Dement said. “I believe we can move the football on them and we can put some pressure on them on defense. We have to be able to corral their speed. They’re going to try to run some quick screens and shallow crossers and try to get their speedy guys in the open field.
“I think we have a very good chance of competing in this game.”
• NOTES: The Knights play Parker at Monterey Stadium Aug. 27, then host Middleton Sept 3. They play at Sun Prairie Sept. 10 and at Verona Sept. 17 before returning home to host Madison East on Sept. 24. They play at Madison West Oct. 1 before finishing with home games against La Follette on Oct. 8 and against Madison Memorial on Oct. 15.