BELOIT—After an absence of a few years, Leeson Park was once again the site of a cross country race.
Lisa Moore, the new Beloit Memorial head varsity coach, brought the action back to Leeson Wednesday afternoon when the Purple Knights hosted Holy Family, the Home School Eagles and Beloit Turner.
The meet ran smoothly and both local squads came away with some solid performances.
Moore said her team could have been affected by the lockdown that impacted the Beloit Memorial school day.
“It threw things off for the day,” Moore said. “I know that they couldn’t eat until 1:30. But I was really happy with how they did overall. I told them before the race that if they just gave their 100 percent today, I’d be happy. That might be different than what their 100 percent will be tomorrow, but they gave everything they had, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Moore is hoping to give the Purple Knight program, which has had several coaches since Bob Shaver retired, some stability.
“The biggest thing to improve the program is consistency,” Moore said. “My game plan is to remain in the program as either head coach or assistant. We want to try and work with the intermediate schools and do some recruiting that way. I coached a lot of these kids, whether it be running cross country at Fruzen or through swimming. Having that relationship is really important.
“I think we have a lot of talented kids at the high school that just don’t come out for whatever reason. It’s just trying to figure out how to get those kids out and at least try it. We try to make it fun for the kids. We have a fun Friday where we play ultimate frisbee or other games, because our meets are usually on Saturdays.”
Evan James ran an 18:25 to place third, tops for the Purple Knights.
Lydia Seifarth once again led the Turner girls in action, placing third overall with a 22:29.
“My legs are pretty tired,” Seifarth said. “We ran 13 miles over the past two days because we are just training through this meet. But other than that, I felt pretty good.”
Seifarth has set her goals high for the season.
“My main goal is to continue to improve throughout the season,” Seifarth said. “I really want to make it to state this year. That’s what I’m shooting for.”
Turner coach Nolan Otremba said Seifarth’s progress is evident.
“Lydia is continuing to make improvements,” Otremba said. “She’s always running better than what she expects to. We are working on her training progression so we can continue to peak at the right times.”
The Turner boys struggled after its top runners were unable to race due to contact tracing.
“Although it was tough having a couple of the boys out, the rest of the team stepped up,” Otremba sad. “They are a very dedicated group that is led by our seniors. They really push themselves, whether it’s adding mileage to a workout or trying to shave off as much time as possible in a meet. Darren Niedfeldt and Clayton Coldren both broke 20 minutes, which was huge for them.”
The Trojans will be off until Saturday, Sept. 18 when they are in Belleville, while Beloit Memorial will be Verona for the grade level challenge Tuesday.