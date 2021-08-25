BELOIT—Brad Dement wasn’t sure who’d carry the load at running back for his Beloit Memorial football team heading into last Friday night’s season opener against Racine Case.
He’s feeling a lot more comfortable now.
“I really was pleased with all three of our backs,” the head coach said after his team picked up 188 yards on the ground on 39 rushes in a 14-13 victory. “Cavari Kramer, Jayden Harriel and Dee Nova all ran well and did some good things. I think we’re going to be running back by committee.”
The Purple Knights are likely to face a sterner test this Friday when they travel to Monterey Stadium to face Janesville Parker (7 p.m. kickoff).
“Parker is a team with more size than Case has,” Dement said. “On the defensive line they’re big and they have some speed. We’ll have to make some adjustments to attack them more effectively. Since they’re bigger we’ll have to schematically change who we block with who. They also have a big outside linebacker we’ll have to be concerned with.
“Really, we’re trying to install a little more in our playbook each week and looking for improvement. We have to get better each week and we have to be more consistent. But I think everyone saw last week that our guys are really buying into what we’re trying to coach. I was very impressed with the fact they never quit, showed a lot of heart and when they faced adversity they met it head-on and came away with a win.
“They stayed together and no one turned on anyone else and that’s different from some of the Beloit teams I’ve seen in the past.”
While the Knights pulled out their victory at crunch time, the Vikings lost their opener at Waukesha South, 34-32, on a 55-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
“They lost a crazy game and they’ll be hungry to get past that loss,” Dement said.
The Knights generally avoided allowing the big play in game one with the exception one short throw Case turned into a long touchdown.
“Parker has the potential to make some plays,” Dement said. “Their top receiver (sophomore J.J. Douglas) won some one-on-one jump balls. Their quarterback (junior Gavyn Novak) got the ball out to him. They also used their schemes to isolate some people. They have two good guards who are big and athletic and like to pull. We have to make them work to drive the football and eliminate the big plays.
“I think it will be another close game. On film, I see two fairly similar teams.”
The Vikings will no doubt be concerned with stopping Kramer after he gained 127 yards on 12 carries despite having most of a 96-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty. He more than likely will be the team’s feature back, but with Nora, Harriel and a few others, including a current ineligible or two, in the mix.
“We’re going to be able to move Kavari from fullback to halfback and he’s not going to be pigeon-holed into one or the other,” Dement said. “Harriel has some good speed and can cut. Dee Nora was the guy who really surprised me. I wasn’t sure what to expect and he did a solid job at fullback and at linebacker he made some big plays. He was a standout I wasn’t expecting.”
The Knights won’t have all of the 15 ineligible players who missed the opener available this week, but they will welcome starting tight end/linebacker Kendale Thomas on Friday.
“That’s a big plus,” Dement said. “We also have some other guys who are new to football, but they are athletes with height and speed and will help us out on the perimeter and the defense. We’re looking forward to getting them out there. We have too many players playing both ways.”