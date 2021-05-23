BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial boys and girls track team competed in an officially unscored meet Friday afternoon against Janesville Craig.
Standouts for the Purple Knights included DeCarlos Nora, who finished second place in the 100-meter dash.
Evan James was a stalwart in the distance runs, finishing first in both the 800 and 1600-meter runs. He also was part of a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Jack Johnson placed third in the 1600-meter run, while Eli Miller, Joe McKearn, and Ben Johnson joined James on the 4x400 relay squad.
On the girls side, Kylie White placed first in the 800 and second in the 400. Kori Burnett was also terrific, winning the 200 and placing second in the 100.
The Knights will be back on the track Tuesday at Verona.
• BASEBALL: BELOIT TURNER 10, MCFARLAND 1: The Trojans moved to 12-0 on the season with a solid win over McFarland Friday afternoon.
The Trojans scored in each of the first four innings, highlighted by a four-run uprising in the third and another three-run burst in the fourth.
Konner Giddley was terrific on the mound, going six innings and allowing a single tally while striking out seven and walking one.
He also went 3-for-5 at the plate, while Will Lauterbach and Cal Ries each added three hits, with Ries smacking a pair of doubles.
The Trojans will go for 13-0 when they play at Jefferson Tuesday.
BELOIT TURNER 10, McFARLAND 1
Beloit Turner*114*301*0*—*10*13*0
McFarland*000*100*0*—*1*6*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BT: Giddley (W; 6-6-1-1-7-1), Revels (1-0-0-0-2-0); M: Lee (L; 3-7-7-6-2-3), Punzel (4-6-3-3-1-0).
Leading hitters — BT: Ries 3x4 (2 2B), Giddley 3x5, Lauterbach 3x4; M: Punzel 2x3, Wood 2x3.
• EDGERTON 5, BIG FOOT 4: The Chiefs dropped a tough one Friday when host Edgerton plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Anthony Hibl took the loss for Big Foot after going the distance on the mound, while also going 3-for-4 at the plate.
EDGERTON 5, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 4
Walworth Big Foot*200*200*0*—*4*7*0
Edgerton*300*002*x*—*5*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WBF: Hibl (L; 6-5-5-5-5-2); E: Lee (4-4-4-4-8-2); Clark (W; 3-3-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — WBF: Hibl 3x4 (2B), Anderson (2B), Schmitz (2B); E: Lee 2x3 (HR, 2B), Kisting 2x3.
• SOFTBALL: CLINTON SWEEPS DELAVAN-DARIEN: The Clinton Cougars continued their impressive season with a doubleheader sweep of the Delavan-Darien Comets Saturday.
Clinton third baseman Paige Hendricks had a monster day, finishing game one with four RBI's before adding five in game two.
The Cougars took game one 18-2 in just three innings before winning the nightcap 15-3 in five frames.
A nine-run third inning capped an offensive explosion for the Cougars. Elli Teubert had three hits while Taylor Peterson and Hendricks each added a pair. Felicia Teubert went the distance in the circle to earn the win, allowing four hits.
The Cougars wasted no time in game two, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning against the Comets. Peterson led the hit parade with four, while Felicia Teubert added three.
The Cougars will host East Troy Tuesday afternoon.