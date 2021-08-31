BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball game plan this season revolved around two words: Jackie. Pabst.
The Purple Knights senior middle was the key to the Purple Knights offensive and defensive attack, and the unquestioned team leader.
For the scrimmages held at Barkin Arena and the first few matches at the team’s opening tournament at Whitewater, the plan held to form.
She was pounding kills into the heart of the opposing defense, and blocking any and everything that came her way.
Then, with one giant leap, Pabst came down awkwardly and wrenched her knee. The final verdict on her injury is still unknown, but she’s down for a while, and the Knights were forced to regroup.
The team took a good first step towards that goal Tuesday night when they swept visiting Clinton 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 at Barkin Arena.
Beloit Memorial senior Izzy Churchill who led the Knights with nine kills, three aces and a match-ending serving spree, said she, along with her team, was able to overcome a slow start.
“We just weren’t playing up to the way we can in that first set, and I could see that Jackie was upset,” Churchill said. “And that got me upset. We should all be out there doing our best for Jackie, and I think after that first game we played much more together.”
Gamble said she was proud of the way her team responded.
“The biggest thing was that finished really strong,” Gamble said. “Our offense was built around Jackie, so we have to redesign that. The girls are stepping up and working hard, but we haven’t had a lot of time to practice that. It’s a major adjustment, but the more they played together, the better they played, and I’m hoping we can take that into conference play.”
Clinton did not have any statistics available, but Jayden Nortier and Sylvia Johansen each played solid games. Clinton coach Jordyn Ciochon said the Cougars need a more sustained effort.
“I’m not disappointed in the loss,” Ciochon said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t play up to our potential. In practice, and even this weekend at our tournament, I see these girls putting the ball down hard. They just didn’t play to their potential tonight. Sometimes we just go out and the energy isn’t there. We make a couple of stupid errors and have a hard time getting out of our own heads.”
Nortier agreed with her coach’s assessment of the team’s play.
“We didn’t play with enough intensity,” Nortier said. “If we would have won the first set, it could’ve been an entirely different match. After we lost, nobody had the energy going. We just have to cheer for everything and pick each other up, and that starts in practice.”
Beloit Memorial’s Mizhana Burner also had a terrific match, finishing with six kills and three blocks to go along with a handful of digs.
“She was just everywhere on the floor for us,” Gamble said. “She is such an all-around player. Being at the net, digging up balls, she’s a very important part of the team. And Sara Holguin has been great for us, too. She’s made some really good passes and makes solid plays. It’s good to know that we have girls that are capable of stepping up.”
The Knights will open Big Eight play at Janesville Parker on Thurs., Sept. 9.