BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial softball team came up with a 3-2, walk-off eighth inning victory Wednesday afternoon against Madison East at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Knights out-hit East 10-5 but had to work through four errors to take down the Purgolders.
Maison Hosey hit the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth to the delight of the home fans.
Brynn Swanson got the win in the circle, while also coming up with two hits including a sixth-inning home run that knotted the game at 2-2.
Vanessa Gutierrez went 3-for-for while Natalie Bosco had a pair of hits.
The Knights will be back in action Monday when they host Madison Memorial.
• FREEPORT 5, HONONEGAH 4: The Indians lost a heartbreaker on the road, allowing all five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, with two outs. Four came home on a grand slam home run by Neelah Vandenberg.
Three of Hononegah’s runs came via solo home runs, by Natalie Williams, Sierra Armstrong and Danielle Franz.
Natalie Williams and Franz were both 2-for-3 and Briella Sendele was 2-for-4 with two triples to lead the Indians (14-5), who outhit Freeport 10-3.
Armstrong suffered the loss, with all five runs charged to her unearned. she allowed three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.