BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial softball team fell 13-3 to Middleton in six innings Tuesday afternoon at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Cardinals took control of the game in the third inning, when they scored four runs to take a 5-0 lead.
Beloit bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, but would get no closer.
Mandi Franks went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Brynn Swanson went the distance in the circle and homered at the plate.
The Knights will play at Middleton Thursday.
• TRACK: PARKVIEW TRIANGULAR: Parkview received first-place finishes from Charlie Vogt in the 100 (12.3 seconds) and Luke Schwengels in the 200 (25.2) in Tuesday’s track meet against Johnson Creek and Deerfield.
Noah Flood-Eyafi also picked up a first-place finish in the triple jump with a 39’10-5.
The lone Parkview individual winner was Augie Pautsch, who pole-vaulted six feet to tie for the top spot.
• CLINTON 6, EAST TROY 2: The Clinton softball team continued its strong start to the season with a solid win over East Troy Tuesday.
The Cougars out-hit the Trojans 9-7, led by three hits each from Felicia Teubert and Paige Hendricks. Teubert also drove in three runs.
Teubert also picked up the win in the circle, going the distance while striking out three.
• EDGERTON 5, CLINTON 3: The Cougars led 3-0 after three innings, but couldn’t hold the lead.
The Crimson Tide trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth before pushing across four runs thanks in part to a pair of costly Clinton errors.
Noah Mieses went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in, while Andrew Marchillo had a single and a walk. Freshman Colin Gill had a pair of singles with a run driven in.
The Cougars will be back in action Thursday against Edgerton.