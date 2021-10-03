BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial soccer team took down Big Foot 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Jacobson Field. 

The Purple Knights held a 2-1 halftime lead before duplicating that effort in the second half. 

Baylor Denu led the way for the Knights with three goals. Beloit Memorial will host Madison West Tuesday evening. 

• CROSS COUNTRY: The Purple Knights competed in Saturday's Stoughton Invitational. 

Senior Ben Johnson led the Purple Knights with a 21:50, followed closely by Aidan Greenlee's 21:58. 

Griffin Ward of Middleton took the individual crown with a 15:58. 

On the girls side, Kyle White led the Knights with a 22:55, while Jeanett Gutierrez was next with a 24:14. 

Recommended for you