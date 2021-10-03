Knights shut down Big Foot By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Oct 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial soccer team took down Big Foot 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Jacobson Field. The Purple Knights held a 2-1 halftime lead before duplicating that effort in the second half. Baylor Denu led the way for the Knights with three goals. Beloit Memorial will host Madison West Tuesday evening. • CROSS COUNTRY: The Purple Knights competed in Saturday's Stoughton Invitational. Senior Ben Johnson led the Purple Knights with a 21:50, followed closely by Aidan Greenlee's 21:58. Griffin Ward of Middleton took the individual crown with a 15:58. On the girls side, Kyle White led the Knights with a 22:55, while Jeanett Gutierrez was next with a 24:14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Eight students arrested following BMHS fight Beloit man accused of stalking care workers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime