BELOIT—Barry Upshaw was a 2020 inductee into the Beloit Sports Hall of Fame.
Now, he’s looking to add to his Purple Knight legacy on an unlikely venue: A softball diamond.
Upshaw takes over for Jen Pozzani, who had a successful reign as Beloit’s head coach. He says coaching softball is natural for him.
“When I was growing up I used to love to play baseball in the summer,” Upshaw said. “And I was in Phoenix for 35 years and I coached varsity and some JV baseball. I’m just a sports junkie. It’s in my blood. And I actually like the girls game more than the boys game. I also umpired for 15 years, and the girls game just moves much faster, and the girls seem to have more fire.”
Upshaw is taking over a team that is decidedly young. There are just two seniors on the team: Returning second-team all-Big Eight infielder Mandi Franks and Vanessa Gutierrez, an honorable mention selection.
Franks in particular will play a key role for the team.
“She has really taken the bull by the horns early from a leadership perspective,” Upshaw said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen that were struggling to throw the ball in practice. And she heard some rumblings from people and stood up in front of everyone and told them that we are a team, and we don’t need one or two girls making anybody feel bad.
“As a coach, you love that. She’s strong, she’s athletic and she’s a leader. What more can you ask for. She’s a fantastic asset for Beloit Memorial High School, period.”
Chesney Bishop will be the Knights’ main pitcher, with a pair of younger hurlers, Delayna Hiser and Emma Middleton rotating between JV and varsity.
“We’re going to count on Chesney to be our ace,” Upshaw said. “She’s got a taller frame and she can run it up there. Like the rest of the team, she’s very coachable. They are listening to us and soaking it up like biscuits in gravy.”
Vanessa Gutierrez and Allison Gustafson will share the catching duties, with Gutierrez, a returning honorable mention selection, also playing third base.
“Vanessa has a really good bat, too,” Upshaw said. “After Mandi, she’s probably our best bat in our lineup.”
The infield is highlighted by Franks at shortstop, while Amari Brown will either play at second or the outfield, with Gustafson or Mason at first base.
The outfield has some questions marks, but Jayla House will be there, while Trinity could fit anywhere.
“I can put her anywhere in the infield,” Upshaw said. “She’s a crazy good athlete, and she’s only a sophomore.”
Upshaw knows the Big Eight will be a challenge as per usual.
“Without a doubt, it’s going to be a tough conference,” Upshaw said. “The thing we’re going to have to do is be really aggressive on the basepaths. We’ve got some speed and we are going to want to be as disruptive as possible to try and get an edge. We want to put the pressure on them and see if we can force some mistakes.”
The Purple Knights, who will play their home games at Telfer Park this season, will open the campaign Tuesday at Janesville Parker.