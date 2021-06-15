JANESVILLE— The Beloit Memorial baseball team saw its season come to a close with a 5-3 defeat to host Janesville Craig in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday.
Jake Raisbeck had a terrific game to lead the Knights, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases out of the leadoff spot.
Beloit scored a run in the first, only to see the Cougars tie the game in the bottom of the frame. The Knights again plated a run in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Craig scored a pair of runs against Ryan Mechanic in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take command of the game.
Mechanic went the distance for the Knights, allowing seven hits, five runs (four earned) while walking two and striking out seven.
Tre Carroll went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Mechanic had the other Knights' RBI.