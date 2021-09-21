BELOIT—After running the gauntlet of Big Eight Conference powerhouses in Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona, Beloit Memorial’s football team has to look at Friday’s home game with Madison East as a window of opportunity.
The Purgolders and Purple Knights share much more than their 1-4 starts to the season.
“Madison East has some good athletes out there who can make big plays,” Beloit head coach Brian Dement said. “They also have lower numbers and a lot of guys playing both ways. It will be a case of who is more disciplined and who is in better shape because I think we are in similar situations.”
Dement said East quarterback Carsen Koch “can run around and extend plays. They have a nice receiver and a quality running back who is strong and shifty. They have some players in their offensive sets. At the same time, they wear down like us because they are playing both ways.
“Who is going to be able to grit it out better this week? Who can sustain drives?”
Fatigue has been a major issue for the Knights, who also have been unable to two-platoon.
“As you get more tired it’s difficult to stay disciplined,” Dement said. “That’s been a problem for us. Both teams have struggled with that. They’ve given up big plays and committed penalties, too.”
Dement said the Knights could have been closer to Verona had they not committed some mental errors the Wildcats capitalized on.
They also went into the game more shorthanded than expected.
“What really hurt us was right before the bus left we found out we had some players who had to sit out due to contact protocol (with COVID),” the coach said. “That cost us two starters and a key player on special teams. That was unfortunate because they would have helped solidify parts of our offense and defense. I think we competed very well early in that Verona game and those guys definitely would have helped. We just have to roll with the punches.”
Dement said that while the won-loss record might not show it, he sees continual progression.
“We’re making adjustments in practice as coaches to make sure our kids understand our system and continue to get better,” he said. “We have had some bumps, but I think they’re realizing what we’re truly trying to do. It might not always show up on the scoreboard, but as I tell the kids, it’s not about that right now.”
It could be on Friday, however. The Purgolders, as well as the remainder of the conference schedule, are teams the Knights should hang with.
“Everyone does their job, we should be competitive with these teams and have a good chance to win,” Dement said. “We played the three toughest teams in the league and got through it without any major injuries. Now it’s going to be fun to see what they can do over these final four games.”
Quarterback Griffin Oberneder tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Nachere Abdur-Rasheed in last week’s 49-21 loss to Verona and both of those Knights will be counted on Friday.
“Griffin does about everything for us,” Dement said. “He plays quarterback, punting, kicking, safety on defense. He’s doing a great job. Nachere has been doing everything we’ve asked. He’s made some great plays on both sides of the ball. I don’t know how he came down with some of those catches, but he is a basketball player and he can jump. We’re confident he can cover their best receivers. That’s pretty good for a guy who hadn’t played football since youth ball in middle school.”
“At the line of scrimmage, Sebastian De La Torre, Shaquille Roman and Gianni Ciulla have really been getting after at. There is no quit in these kids. They’ll be hungry and ready to go on Friday.”
• NOTES: The Knights have been outscored 200-50. East has been outscored 171-54. East lost its non-conference games 42-0 to DeForest and 44-6 to Baraboo. After beating Madison West 24-22, the Purgolders fell to Madison Memorial 35-6 and to La Follette 28-18. ...It will be youth football night Friday. ...After East, Beloit travels to Madison West Oct. 1, hosts La Follette Oct. 8 and hosts Madison Memorial Oct. 15.