BELOIT — Just when you think you’re turning the corner, you run smack dab into a brick wall.
That’s how Beloit Memorial’s football team felt last Friday night when it followed a 21-0 Big Eight victory over Madison East by falling flat at Madison West, 25-0.
“We had a letdown game for whatever reason, the biggest of my short career here,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “It hurts. That’s not who we are and how we play. I don’t know if they looked at East beating West and thinking it would be easier. West prepared for us well and they dominated us up front.”
The Knights played without one of their best linemen, Shaquille Roman, who sat out the game after being ejected the week before against East.
“He’s the best guy on our front, on both sides of the ball,” Dement said. “He makes a lot of plays himself, but then also makes plays for other people by being disciplined and taking on blockers. Not having him there to free up other guys hurt us. It’s a hard lesson learned. That’s part of what we’re trying to do here.
“We needed some other guys to step up. It wasn’t like people didn’t try. They just weren’t ready. We obviously need to do a better job. We need to execute more efficiently. We need to keep away from penalties. Those hurt us against West, too. For any team, when you get behind the sticks you are going to struggle.”
The Knights talked about running the table after the East game and ending a playoff drought that has stretched over two decades.
“They were in the driver’s seat and now it depends on what happens with other teams and tiebreakers,” Dement said. "All you can do is take them one at a time."
The Knights (2-5, 1-4) host Madison La Follette (2-5, 2-3) on Friday for homecoming at Jacobson Field. The Lancers are coming off an impressive 18-13 win over Madison Memorial. Their other victory was over East 28-18.
“At times they look good and at other times, if you play good defense against them, you can get some turnovers because they like to throw the ball around,” Dement said. “They have some good receivers and a quarterback who can make people miss and run like a running back. They also have a good enough defense to stop a team like Memorial.”
The Knights will try to revive the running game they displayed against East. Having Roman back blocking should help running backs Dee Nora and Cavari Kramer.
“He’s always in the right spot doing the right thing,” Dement said of the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Roman. “Against West we had trouble getting to the second level. Their line was a bit bigger than East. We’re trying to condition our guys to stay low. We’re not hand-blocking. We’re not zone blocking. We’re shoulder blocking. That’s been a year-long battle we are trying to get these kids out of.”
La Follette’s line isn’t quite as stout as West's and is similar in the number of players going both ways.
“We’ll see how they adjust to this adversity,” Dement said of his Knights. “You can either fold up shop or you can fight through this thing and continue to build a solid foundation. We have a few things to clean up. Fortunately our health is good and we should be at full strength with Shaq back.”