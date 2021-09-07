Knights' Ramsden earns medalist honors By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Sep 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial girls golf duo competed in a Big Eight triangular meet at the Janesville Country Club Tuesday afternoon with Sarah Ramsden walking away with medalist honors.Ramsden shot an 82. She was certainly consistent, shooting a 42 on the front nine and a 40 on the back nine.Teammate Olivia Cronin shot a 107. Janesville Craig defeated Parker by 21 strokes.• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit Memorial’s boys cross country team competed in the Verona Invitational held over the past weekend.Senior Ben Johnson was the fastest Purple Knight, finishing in 21:50.1 (152nd place), just ahead of Anthony Ferrera (21:51.5). Beloit finished 24th in the team standings.Middleton won the team title, led by runnerup individual finisher Griffin Ward (16:06.4). The individual champion, Aidan Manning of team runnerup Verona, finished in 15:58.0.Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau was the girls champion in 18:08.6 and the Cardinals also won the team title with 41 points. Madison West was runnerup.Beloit’s top female finishers were Kyle White (111, 24:14.0) and Jeanett Gutierrez (118, 24:24.9). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Town of Beloit teen faces various child sex assault charges One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime