JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial girls golf duo competed in a Big Eight triangular meet at the Janesville Country Club Tuesday afternoon with Sarah Ramsden walking away with medalist honors.

Ramsden shot an 82. She was certainly consistent, shooting a 42 on the front nine and a 40 on the back nine.

Teammate Olivia Cronin shot a 107. Janesville Craig defeated Parker by 21 strokes.

• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit Memorial’s boys cross country team competed in the Verona Invitational held over the past weekend.

Senior Ben Johnson was the fastest Purple Knight, finishing in 21:50.1 (152nd place), just ahead of Anthony Ferrera (21:51.5). Beloit finished 24th in the team standings.

Middleton won the team title, led by runnerup individual finisher Griffin Ward (16:06.4). The individual champion, Aidan Manning of team runnerup Verona, finished in 15:58.0.

Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau was the girls champion in 18:08.6 and the Cardinals also won the team title with 41 points. Madison West was runnerup.

Beloit’s top female finishers were Kyle White (111, 24:14.0) and Jeanett Gutierrez (118, 24:24.9).

Recommended for you