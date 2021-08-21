BELOIT — Griffin Oberneder didn’t think he played every down Friday night
“I think I remember sitting out one, but I’m not sure when,” the Beloit Memorial quarterback/safety said. “I’m sure there were a lot of guys who didn’t come off the field much. I don’t think Paul Allen did at all. Our offensive line was our defensive line. Our wide receivers and running backs were our defensive backs.”
No one was complaining, either. Not after Oberneder’s quarterback sneak for a touchdown and point-after kick lifted the Purple Knights to a 14-13 victory in their non-conference season opener at Jacobson Field. They snapped a 14-game overall losing streak.
“Winning our first game, at home, this means everything,” said junior running back Cavari Kramer, who rushed for 127 yards on 12 carries and had a 96-yard sprint called back by a penalty. “We haven’t won a game in two years, but coming into this game we felt like we were going to come out on top. We fell behind, we got down on ourselves and then we picked each other up and came out winners.”
On the possession prior to Oberneder’s score, the Knights had stalled at the Case 5-yard-line. Oberneder went back to pass on fourth down and was sacked for a huge loss to the 26.
The defense got the ball right back, however. Beloit’s Sebastian De La Torre tipped a pass by Gavin Gutman that teammate Ayden Kuhle-Tyler intercepted at the Case 39 with about 5 minutes left.
Oberneder connected with Brandon Davidson for 24 yards to the Case 11 to keep the drive alive. Kramer picked up seven yards on two rushes and Oberneder came within a yard of scoring. He did on his next try, with 1:48 left, to tie it. Then he booted the game-winner.
“We talk in practice how important the extra point is, how it can be the most important play in a game,” Oberneder said. “It changes the game if you hit it. They missed theirs and we made ours.”
Case, out of timeouts, was able to reach its 41, but Beloit held on a fourth-and-3, allowing the offense to unveil its first victory formation in head coach Brad Dement’s tenure. The Knights were 0-6 when he served as interim coach during last spring’s COVID alternative season. They hadn’t won since Aug. 23, 2019, when they edged Janesville Craig, 16-13, in their season opener.
The Knights played the game without 15 academically ineligible players. Case also had a large contingent of players unavailable for the first contest.
“It really made it a battle of attrition,” Dement said. “I’m proud of them for not quitting and continuing to fight.”
The Knights trailed 13-7. They had scored first on a 45-yard run by Kramer on their fourth play of the game, but Case tied it late in the first quarter on a 14-yard run by Treshon Joshua and went ahead midway through the second quarter on a short pass from Gutman to Termarion Brumby that the receiver turned into a 75-yard score by breaking a tackle and skirting completely across the field. The PAT was wide, however, leaving the Knights their final opening.
While Beloit did deliver in the clutch there were plenty of missed opportunities, too, as well as a penalty far away from the play bringing back Kramer’s long run.
“We had some opportunities where we stalled because of mental errors,” Kramer said. “We need to correct those. This was still a great team win. At the end, everyone did their job.”
Dement was thrilled with the finish, but knows his offense in particular must improve.
“We missed plays, we missed blocks and we didn’t hit holes,” he said. “We missed passes. I know these guys were gassed and technique goes down when that happens, but we have to get in a little better shape and we have to be more efficient in the red zone.”
• UP NEXT: Beloit travels to Monterey Stadium to play Janesville Craig at 7 p.m. Friday.
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Memorial 14, Racine Case 13
Racine Case…….7 6 0 0 -- 13
Beloit Memorial….7 0 0 7 -- 14
BM -- Kramer, 45, run (Oberneder kick)
RC -- Trice, 15, run (Haughton kick)
RC -- Brumby, 75, pass from Gutman (kick missed)
BM -- Oberneder, 1, run (Oberneder kick).
TEAM STATS: Rushing -- RC 20-91, BM 39-188. Passing -- RC 23-35-2, 202. BM 5-13-0, 34.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing -- RC, Trice 7-41, Anderson 6-43, Gutman 7-7. BM, Kramer 12-127, Nora 4-24, Nora Jr. 2-8, Oberneder 14-14, Harrell 7-15.
Passing -- RC, Gutman 34-22-2, 197; Bridges 1-1-0, 5. BM, Oberneder 13-5-0, 34.
Receiving -- RC, Brumby 6-93, Kincade 5-36, Bridges 4-51. BM, Kramer 3-(-1), Davidson 1-25, Harrell 1-10.