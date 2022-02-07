BELOIT—Shaq Roman came up big when it mattered most Monday night.
The Beloit Memorial forward had a pair of steals and three free throws in the final 20 seconds of the Purple Knights’ 79-75 overtime win over Verona at Barkin Arena.
Roman, who finished with 20 points while making five of six from the charity stripes, said the hard work he’s been putting in at the line paid off.
“I’ve been putting up a lot of shots during practice when I’m tired,” Roman said. “And at halftime, I just shot them for the entire time we were out on the floor. It was good to see them go down when we had to have them.”
Making free throws wasn’t a particular strength of Verona’s in crunch time.
With the Knights trailing 71-69 with 31 seconds left, Verona missed a pair of free throws. When Jaymion Copper hit a shot in the lane to tie the game, the contest appeared destined for overtime.
But the Knights fouled Verona senior Jonah Anderson with three seconds left. Anderson promptly missed both as well, and when the Knights couldn’t get a shot away, overtime it was.
In the extra session, the Knights took the lead right away on an old-fashioned three-point play courtesy of Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed, and held the lead until Verona’s Andrew Murphy put the Wildcats up 75-74 with 40 seconds left.
Davion Bland countered with a bucket for the Knights with 30 seconds left, setting up Roman’s back-to-back thefts and clinching free throws.
“This is a huge win for us,” Roman said. “We know that Verona is usually floating around right in the middle of the conference, so we’d have to play well. Especially to get the win at home, it feels great.”
The Knights improved to 2-11 in Big Eight play, while Verona fell to 5-8.
Things didn’t look particularly promising when Beloit trailed 40-34 at halftime. Again and again, the Wildcats would penetrate the lane and get an easy bucket at the rim.
That changed in the second half.
“The biggest thing was our intensity,” Beloit Memorial coach Dakota Lindsay, still dripping from a post-game water soaking administered by the players, said. “We just had to grind it out. The guys get mad at me because of how much I run them in practice, but that’s why we do it, so we have our legs underneath us the whole game. We played the gaps really well in the second half, and we got after the loose balls.”
Bland finished with 18 points, Abdur-Rasheed finished with 14 and Fazion Farr added 16 in a balanced scoring effort.
Bland kept the Knights in the game for a period in the second half in which he scored eight points over a three-minute span. But he also picked up a technical foul, his fourth personal of the game, and took a seat next to Lindsay until the overtime period was underway.
“I told Davion that he couldn’t let it get to him,” Lindsay said. “For all the guys on the team, they have to be ready when their number is called, whenever it’s called, and he was ready. He came in and hit a big shot, and he was outstanding all game, really.”
The Knights will travel to Sun Prairie Thursday before returning home to face Madison Memorial Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 79, VERONA 75
Verona 40 31 4—75
Beloit 34 37 8—79
VERONA: Mitchell 0 3-4 3, Anderson 3 3-7 9, Krentz 5 2-2 13, Farrell 4 3-5 12, Armstrong 1 0-0 3, Murphy 9 1-3 20, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Dusthero 1 0-0 2, Badger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 12-21 75.
BELOIT: Copper 1 0-0 2, Bland 7 3-3 18, Abdur-Rasheed 5 4-4 14, Farr 7 0-0 16, Woods 0 1-2 1, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Roman 6 5-6 20, Denu 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 13-15 79.
3-pointers: Beloit 7 (Denu, Roman 3, Farr 2, Bland) Verona 4 (Krentz, Farrell, Armstrong, Murphy).