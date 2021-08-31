BELOIT—Beloit Memorial football coach Brad Dement is excited about students actually filing into classrooms.
He appreciates the opportunity to do some more face-to-face recruiting and not just for the distant future.
“School starting up gives my coaches and I the chance to get the word out and continue recruiting,” Dement said. “I’m not stopping people from joining the team even two or three games in. My goal is to build this team to the point where we can two-platoon and when we practice we can have an offense going for an hour-and-a-half and a defense going for that same hour-and-a-half and it’s not the same guys.”
Iron man football was great in its day, but ideally Dement would rather not have his starting offensive line step across the line of scrimmage and have to play defense, too.
“They won’t make it through the season if we do that,” he said. “We have to be able to rotate guys and give them breaks. We have to think of their health and safety, too. It’s up to us coaches to mix and match and figure this out and some second-teamers are going to have an opportunity to step up. I’m confident that we’re moving in the right direction, we’re getting better numbers and our kids are going to stick it out. We should have a couple of kids who’ve been ineligible available and that should help.”
The Purple Knights (1-1), who are coming off a 28-7 loss to Janesville Parker, host Middleton (0-2) on Friday night at Jacobson Field. The Cardinals, who lost to Waunakee 34-31 last week, aren’t accustomed to losing, much less starting a season 0-2.
“I think they upgraded their non-conference strength of schedule to prepare for the playoffs,” Dement said. “They’re going to want to come here and turn it around for sure. But if we can have some success early on, maybe we can add to their frustration.”
The coach said the highlight of Beloit’s loss to the Vikings was the unexpected play of senior Nachere Abdur-Rasheed. Inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback for the first time, he made the most of his opportunity.
“Nachere came out to the team about two weeks before that game,” the coach said. “He’s a big kid, about 6-foot-4 and very athletic. He did a great job in man-to-man coverage as well as with his tackling. He’s for real. After the game I gave him some props in front of his teammates and he told them, ‘I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing this for you guys.’ That’s exactly what you want to hear. He is selfless and doing it for others.”
The senior also played some downs on offense and will see more action against Middleton.
“We’ll incorporate him more into the offense this week,” Dement said. “He can out-jump anyone on the field. I’m excited for him.”
Playing both ways is nothing unusual for the Knights. They’ve had seven or eight routinely doing it. The problem with that isn’t just fatigue. There is also a greater chance of injury.
“Against Parker we let them take the early momentum with an interception, but I thought we were playing right with them until we had some injuries,” Dement said. “The war of attrition set in. By being more competitive we’re not seeing a running clock this season and that means we’re playing 30 or 40 more plays. When you’re going both ways, that takes a toll.”
The solution isn’t as simple as it sounds. Forcing younger or inexperienced players into the lineup before they’re ready isn’t always the best answer, even if sometimes it’s inevitable.
“Due to the injuries, we just have to tell our second-line guys that they’ve had enough practice time and now they have to step up,” Dement said. “We have sophomores who didn’t get to play as freshmen and didn’t see any action last spring who are being thrust into some varsity starting positions. But our goal is simply to get better, in each practice and each game. So the main thing is that they continue to learn and improve.”
Middleton returned 35 letterwinners from last spring’s alternate season team, including seven returnees on offense and six on defense. The Cardinals have four starters back on the offensive line, led by 6-4, 290-pound senior Jack Alexander. They’ll block for top running back Elijah Gray, who rushed for 468 yards and four TDs last spring. He was rated the No. 9 senior running back in Wisconsin by Wissports.net.
The Cardinals have far less two-way players than the Knights, but do have a pair of good ones in receiver/corner Cole Toennies and fullback/linebacker Tanner Ballweg.
Last spring, the Knights lost twice to Middleton, 38-0 and 49-6.