BELOIT— The Beloit Memorial volleyball team placed ninth in the Big Eight's Conference volleyball tournament, held Saturday at Barkin Arena.
The Knights defeated Madison East in the ninth-place game. After splitting the first two sets, Madison East was forced to forfeit the third set.
Verona defeated Middleton in the title match, winning 25-19, 25-17.
• ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: McFarland defeated Brodhead in the title match, winning 25-9, 25-13 to run away with the crown.
Edgerton placed third, while Big Foot was fifth. Beloit Turner and Clinton tied for ninth, with the Cougars picking up their only win in a match against Turner.
• CROSS COUNTRY: The Beloit Memorial cross country teams competed in Saturday's Big Eight Cross Country Meet, with the girls not fielding a complete team and the boys finishing last in the field.
The Beloit Memorial boys were led by Ben Johnson's 21:04, while the girls were paced by Kylie White's 22:31.
Griffin Ward of Middleton won the race with a 15:58, while Madison West took the team crown. In the girls race, Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau ran a 17:59 to win by exactly a minute, and the Cardinals took the team title.
• SWIMMING: JANESVILLE CRAIG 102, BELOIT MEMORIAL 66: The Purple Tide fell in a home dual meet Friday night to the Cougars.
Beloit Memorial's Kori Burnett once again stood out, winning the 50-free in 26.42 and the 100-freey in 58.54.
The Tide's 200-free relay team of Burnett, Caroline Severson, Kassidy Thomas and Ellie Saladar placed first with a 1:51.85. Norah Saladar had Beloit's other first-place finish, Norah Saladar won the 100-back with a 1:09.25.
THIS WEEKEND'S SUMMARIES
RVC VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
At Edgerton
Conference tournament standings—1, McFarland; 2, Brodhead; 3, Edgerton; 4, Whitewater; 5, Evansville; 6, Walworth Big Foot; 7, East Troy; 8, Clinton; 9, Jefferson; 10, Beloit Turner.
Conference dual-match standings—McFarland 9-0; Brodhead 8-1; Edgerton 7-2; Walworth 5-4; Whitewater 5-4; East Troy 4-5; Evansville 4-5; Jefferson 2-6; Beloit Turner 1-7; Clinton 0-9.
Final overall standings—1, McFarland 27 points; 2, Brodhead 24; 3, Edgerton 21; 4, Whitewater 18; 5, Walworth Big Foot 14; 6, Evansville 13; 7, East Troy 9; 8, Jefferson 5; 9 (tie), Beloit Turner 2, Clinton 2.
Championship match—McFarland def. Brodhead.
Third place—Edgerton def. Whitewater.
Semifinals—McFarland def. Whitewater; Brodhead def. Edgerton.
Quarterfinals—Whitewater def. Big Foot; McFarland def. Beloit Turner; Brodhead def. East Troy; Edgerton def. Evansville.
Play-in matches—Beloit Turner def. Jefferson; East Troy def. Clinton.
Fifth place—Evansville def. Big Foot.
Seventh place—East Troy def. Clinton.
Ninth place—Jefferson def. Beloit Turner.
Consolation semifinals—Big Foot def. Clinton; Evansville def. East Troy.
Consolation quarterfinals—Clinton def. Beloit Turner; East Troy def. Jefferson.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
At Beloit Memorial
Championship—Verona def. Middleton, 25-19, 25-17.
Third place—Madison Memorial def. Janesville Craig, 20-25, 25-12, 15-13.
Semifinals—Middleton def. Janesville Craig 25-22, 25-20; Verona def. Madison Memorial 25-20, 25-22.
Fifth place—Madison La Follette def. Madison West, 25-23, 25-13.
Seventh place—Sun Prairie def. Janesville Parker, 25-16, 25-17.
Consolation semifinals—Madison La Follette def. Madison West 25-23, 25-13; Sun Prairie def. Janesville Parker 25-16, 25-17.
Ninth place—Beloit Memorial def. Madison East, 21-25, 25-23, forfeit third set.
Pool A records—Middleton 4-0; Madison Memorial 3-1; Madison La Follette 2-2; Sun Prairie 1-3; Beloit Memorial 0-4.
Pool B records—Verona 4-0; Janesville Craig 3-1; Madison West 2-2; Janesville Parker 1-3; Madison East 0-4.
Craig—Def. Madison East 25-14, 25-10; def. Madison West 25-13, 25-22; def. Janesville Parker 25-21, 25-17; lost to Verona 25-19, 16-25, 11-15.
Parker—Lost to Verona 15-25, 5-25; def. Madison East 25-10, 25-6; lost to Janesville Craig 21-25, 17-25; lost to Madison West 10-25, 15-17, 7-15.