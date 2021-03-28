MIDDLETON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s football team couldn’t have feared a worse opening minute Friday night.
Middleton’s Elijah Gray ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown against the Purple Knights. They then lost a fumble on their first play. Middleton threw an incomplete pass and then Gray ran 18 yards for another score, just 36 seconds into the contest.
The Cardinals went on to win the opener of the spring alternate football season, 35-0.
Middleton’s Josh Stormer also returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown at the 9:13 mark of the first quarter.
“We practice special teams every day, but we just can’t simulate the speed of the game and for some of these kids this was the first time they experienced it,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “It was a like deer in headlights.”
Dement expected his team’s lack of depth would be a problem. There were only 22 non-freshmen available for action.
“Our defensive line and offensive line were basically the same guys playing every down, around 100 plays,” Dement said. “I think those kids gave a very high effort, they were coachable and there was no arguing and no quitting.”
Considering the Knights allowed two touchdowns on special teams, the coach said the defense played well.
“We had some stops, including one at the goal line,” he said. “On fourth down and one, Kendall Thomas shot a gap and tackled the running back in the backfield. We usually had people in the right spot. It was often just a case of one guy being out position.”
The offense, with 11 new starters, predictably struggled. Beloit was held to minus-7 yards rushing and just two first downs. When he wasn’t running for his life, quarterback Griffin Oberneder passed for 70 yards.
“If we can stay healthy, we can show progress,” Dement said. “They are resilient and they battled to the end.”
• POYNETTE 34, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6: The Vikings fell behind 25-6 by halftime as Poynette’s Jimmy Heath threw a 30-yard TD pass to Jaden McCormick and ran for a 1-yard score. Conner Anker and Dylan Elsing both had 50-yard TD runs in the first half.
Sam Schwengels returned a fumble 82 yards for Parkview’s lone score of the game.
The Pumas’ Hayden Taylor added a third-quarter touchdown.
• BIG FOOT 47, CLINTON 26—John Rouse scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, Jax Hertel rushed for 138 yards and a pair of scores, Alex Schmitz caught two touchdown passes from Basil Demco and the host Chiefs won their opener.
Rouse ran in Big Foot’s first touchdown and then returned a fumble for the other. Hertel had a 97-yard scoring run, and Schmitz caught three passes for 98 yards, including TDs of 21 and 63 yards.
Casey Klein and Mason Kroeze each had two touchdown runs for Clinton, which fell behind 28-0. The Cougars awoke offensively in the second half despite playing without several key players due to various issues.
• NORTH BOONE 49, MENDOTA 7: The Vikings got the Big Northern Conference season rolling with senior quarterback Logan Emanuel having a big game.
Emanuel completed 13-of-20 passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns. In fact, three of his first give passes went for scores, including a 63-yarder to Will Doetch on the Vikings’ fifth pass. All four of Doetch’s catches went for touchdowns, totalling 102 yards.
Doetch also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. North Boone led 34-7 by halftime.
End Ty Johnson led North Boone’s defense with nine tackles, three for loss and a sack. Defensive back Isaac Urtiz had a pair of first-quarter interceptions.
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORES:
MIDDLETON 35, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Beloit Memorial……..0 0 0 0—0
Middleton…………..22 13 0 0—35
M—Gray 95 kickoff return (Pertzborn kick), 11:45
M—Gray 18 run (Toennies run), 11:24
M—Stormer 62 punt return (Pertzborn kick) , 9:13
M—Winkler 1 run (kick failed), 7:17
M—Stormer 14 pass from Pertzborn (kick failed), 3:19
M—Pertzborn 30 field goal, 6:26.
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—BM 5, Mid 2. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—BM 29-(-7), Mid 25-85. Passing yards—BM 70, Mid 68. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—BM 5-7-0, Mid 3-9-1. Penalties-yards—BM 8-46, M 4-40. Fumbles-lost—BM 1-1, M 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—BM: Raisbeck 11-18; Mid: Gray 5-28. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds):—BM: Oberneder 7-5-70; Mid: Pertzborn 8-3-68. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—BM: Kilgore 1-35; Mid: Stormer 1-42.
POYNETTE 34, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6
Parkview……..0 6 0 0—6
Poynette……...6 19 9 0—34
P—Anker 50 run (kick failed), 11:43
P—Elsing 50 run (McCormick kick), 9:31
P—Heath 1 run (kick failed), 6:43
P—McCormick 30 pass from Heath (kick failed), 3:56
OPA—Schwengels 82 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:49
P -Safety, tackle in end zone, 6:53
P—Taylor 4 run (McCormick kick), 2:30
BIG FOOT 47, CLINTON 26
Clinton...........0 6 6 14—26
Walworth Big Foot...16 12 12 7—47
BF—Rouse 37 run (Demco run).
BF—Rouse 90 fumble return (Schmitz pass from Demco).
BF—Schmitz 21 pass from Demco (try failed).
BF—Hertel 97 run (kick blocked).
C—Klein 4 run (try failed).
C—Kroeze 1 run (try failed).
BF—Schmitz 63 pass from Demco (kick blocked).
BF—Hertel 27 run (try failed).
C—Kroeze 2 run (try failed).
C—Klein 6 run (Chris Spears run).
BF—Rowand 8 run (kick good).
Team statistics: Rushing—Clinton 62-292, Big Foot 30-283. Passing—C 8-3-1, BF 15-7-0. Passing yards—C 76, BF 165. Fumbles—C 2-0, BF 1-0. Penalties—C 2-23, BF 10-91.