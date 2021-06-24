BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s Omar Munoz has been named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Alternate Fall All-State team.
Munoz, selected team MVP for the second consecutive season, finished the season with 27 goals and 15 assists. He, along with Johnny Leon, will attend Rock Valley College in the fall.
Munoz will join his brother, Victor, on the Golden Eagles, who qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament this spring. While Victor was a sophomore this season he can return next season because the NJCAA has granted all athletes an addition al year of eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19.
“They have a nice crew coming back and I think Omar will help them for sure,” Beloit Memorial head coach Brian Denu said.
Munoz is the first Beloit player to receive any accolades from the WSCA since Alberto Martinez was named Second Team in 2016.
• ALUMS IN ACTION: Munoz’s honor is just one of several success stories in local soccer this spring and summer. Several former Purple Knights are playing semi-professional soccer locally.
Aeneas Sala, Jose Gutierrez, Alberto Martinez and Lorenzo Amador have all suited up for DeKalb United this season. Gutierrez has also played for the Bavarians out of Milwaukee.
Dennis Aragan and Cesar Aceves have played for Rockford United.
• DENU HITS ROAD: The Purple Knights’ Baylor Denui is a member of the Rockford Raptors 2005 ECNL team that qualified for the ECNL Playoffs that will take place in Greensboro, N.C., July 3-8.
“The top 64 teams in their age group are in the tournament,” Denu said. “They make it just like the World Cup with teams in different brackets. They are seeded in the mid-30s out of the 64 teams. It will be a fun experience. We’re driving out there.”
The ECNL is the highest level of club soccer in the United States.