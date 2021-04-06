BELOIT—“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.”
Maya Angelou certainly didn’t have a football team in mind when she wrote that, but it sure applies to the current state of Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights.
Nothing like having a young, rebuilding, undermanned program saddled with an alternative season that includes home-and-away series against three Big Eight Conference powerhouses: in Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona.
“It’s a tall task, but the kids are doing what we ask of them,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “They are giving 100 percent effort and never giving up. We are trying to make sure they understand their assignments. That’s the main goal. If they’re bigger and faster than us, we can teach our guys some techniques that will help, but there’s only so much we can do about that right now.”
Coming off a 42-8 loss to Sun Prairie, Beloit will travel to Verona on Friday night.
The Knights have a roster of about 40 players, but that includes freshmen and sophomores.
“We had a jayee game (against Brodhead) Monday and only about 18 or 19 weren’t on the jayvees,” Dement said.
The dearth of numbers hurts the program in a number of ways. First, many of those jayvees serve a scout-team role in practice which means they do not see regular action using the new system Dement installed this season.
The lack of linemen means the Knights have most of them playing both ways.
“I like our team and our kids, but we just need more of them,” Dement said. “Even if I could just two-platoon and have an offensive and a defensive line we could be significantly better. That way they would get more reps at just one thing. But we tell them they have to play both offense and defense and you have to do it the whole game.
“They’re also operating in a new system. It’s not like they grew up in the system. We had guys when I was playing who played both ways, but they knew the system inside and out because they had played it for years.”
Dement said the Knights have taken everything so far in stride.
“They aren’t making excuses,” he said. “They’re just going hard. They want to play and they like the challenge. We have kids who are stepping up and asking if they can help out here or there. I’m proud of that sort of leadership.
“I think we have something special here. It’s just going to take time. No one thought it wouldn’t. . We want them to feel like they are laying the foundation. It might not feel like it because you don’t see results right away. But we see little improvements now and when we turn it around these kids will be able to say we started that.”
While the players are staying positive, Dement is making sure his coaching staff is on the same page as well.
“It’s really easy to look at some of the things and fall down that hole of being depressed,” he said. “But you have to stay positive. As a coaching staff we’re trying to stay high energy and keep things positive.”
Even when you’re playing three outstanding opponents … twice.
“It is a daunting schedule, but at the same time we think we can compete with these teams,” Dement said. “If you take away some mistakes on special teams in the Middleton game, it’s a two-score game. Verona (1-2) is pretty comparable to Middleton (losing last week to the Cards, 18-15). They’re going to be well-disciplined. They’re strong and fast and they know what they’re doing.”
Dement said last week’s loss to Sun Prairie included some strong individual efforts by the Knights.
“Jacob Raisbeck played phenomenal,” Dement said. “He was our player of the game. He’s a hard-nosed kid who makes great effort plays. He’s our main running back and he’s a high-effort guy who fights to the last. He’s a competitor.
The coach said Lucas Carpenter was a tackle-making machine on special teams.
“He played great on both sides of the ball, too,” Dement said. “He just never went out.”
Dement said he’ll determine after this week of practice who will start at quarterback. Griffin Oberneder went out with an ankle injury last week and Sloan Kilgore played well as his backup.
“Sloan threw a long beautiful pass on a hitch-and-go,” he said. “He did a good job stepping in. Griffin has been a leader. He’s selfless and always puts the team first. We’ll see what happens in practice.”