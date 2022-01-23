MADISON, Wis. – Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team finally got to enjoy a bus ride home.
Tyler Katalin scored a pair of goals and sophomore Max Allen added two assists to lead the Purple Knights to a 4-2 victory on Thursday night over the Eastside Lakers, the Madison East/La Follette co-op.
“Down here when we played them we had a 5-1 lead at one point and gave it all away in the third period because we were in the penalty box and then we lost 6-5 in overtime,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “We felt like we should have won that game so we didn’t want to give up another game to them. My comments to the team were that we can’t let up and we can’t be happy about any goal we give up. The intensity had to stay high the whole game.”
Both teams were hit hard by penalties with the Lakers whistled for six and Beloit collecting four. The Knights managed to score the only goal at the 4:12 mark, by Katalin on Allen’s assist.
Beloit went up 2-0 on Logan Tysse’s goal off Ryan Wirth’s save and was 3-0 after Katalin scored again with Allen’s assist on a power play. Eastside got on the scoreboard at 15:02 to make it 3-1 heading to the third period.
Both teams tacked on goals in the third. Dylan Naugle scored for Beloit with assists by Ryan Wirth and Cole Rowald to make it 4-1. The Lakers scored at the 6:32 mark, but that ended the scoring. Neither team got off many shots in the third period. After recording 38 saves in the first two periods, East goalie Mason Bieri had just five in the third period for 43.
Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan had just six saves in the third period and 24 for the game.
“The third period was a good defensive period by both sides,” Hoey said.
After battling COVID-19 and injury issues, the Knights finally had a fully roster against the Lakers, but junior Nate Williams suffered a broken collarbone during the game.
UP NEXT: The Knights will host Cedarburg for a non-conference game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Ice Arena.
BOXSCORE: Beloit Memorial 4, Eastside Lakers 2
Beloit Memorial……..1 2 1 – 4
Eastside Lakers…….0 1 1 – 2
FIRST PERIOD: BM, Katalin (Allen), 4:12 (pp).
SECOND PERIOD: BM: Tysse (Wirth), 9:18; BM, Katalin (Allen), 11:09 (pp); EL, Kuhlow (Craighill), 15:02.
THIRD PERIOD: BM, Naugle (Wirth, Rowald), 2:41; EL, Craighill (unassisted), 6:32.
Saves: Beloit (Flanagan) 7-11-6–24; EL (Bieri) 15-23-5–43. Penalties: Beloit 7-14, Eastside 9-18.
• GIRLS HOCKEY: UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 3, ROCK COUNTY 2 (DOUBLE OT): The Rock County Fury tied the game late in regulation, but couldn't come up with a victory, falling just short Saturday evening at Edwards Ice Arena.
Anna Malone opened the scoring in the first period on the Fury's very first shot of the game. The Wildcats tied the game in the second period, then went ahead five minutes into the third period on a goal by Charlotte Fetherston.
The Fury's Emma Kligora tied the game at 2-2 with a goal with just over three minutes left in regulation. The teams skated to a draw in the first overtime.
When the teams transitioned to the three-on-three double overtime, Fetherston scored on a breakaway to end the game.
Rock County goalie Olivia Cronin was terrific as per usual, finishing with 42 saves and keeping her team in the game despite getting out-shot 45-30.
• WRESTLING: MONROE INVITE: Four local teams competed in Saturday's Monroe Invitational, with Whitewater coming out on top and Big Foot/Williams Bay as the top local finisher in third place.
Parkview placed fifth, Clinton was eighth and Beloit Memorial was 11th in the 11-team field.
Big Foot's leading wrestler was Chase Rodriguez (113 pounds), who finished first in his weight class, pinning both opponents after receiving a first-round bye.
D'Angelo Vernon was Clinton's top finisher. The 120-pounder placed second. Parkview recorded a pair of second-place finishes in Sam Schwengels (170) and Wesley Egan (220).
Beloit Memorial's top finisher was Miguel Martinez (120), who finished second place. Owen West (126) and Diego Gama (132) each placed fifth.