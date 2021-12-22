Knights fall to West skaters By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON, Wis. – Goalie Jameson Flanagan stopped 47 shots and Beloit Memorial’s hockey team kept it close, but Madison West edged the Purple Knights 3-1 Tuesday night at the Madison Ice Arena.The Regents scored twice in the first period. Teddy Osmund scored at 2:06 and Kat Gerou made it 2-0 at 9:41.After a scoreless second period, West increased its lead to 3-0 on a goal by Warner Frey at 6:02. The Knights’ lone goal was by sophomore Nathan Fiebig at 10:20.• UP NEXT: The Knights will host the Janesville Bluebirds at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Ice Arena.• TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE: Madison West 3, BMHS 1Beloit Memorial……..0 0 1 – 1Madison West………2 0 1 – 3FIRST PERIOD: MW, Osmund (Smith, Gerou), 2:06; MW, Gerou (Baccus), 9:41.THIRD PERIOD: MW, Frey (Zanni, Weneman), 6:02; BM, Fiebig (unassisted), 10:20.Saves: Beloit (Flanagan) 18-16-13-47; West (Zinnen) 4-5-6-15. Penalties: West 7-14, Beloit 7-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime