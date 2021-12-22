MADISON, Wis. – Goalie Jameson Flanagan stopped 47 shots and Beloit Memorial’s hockey team kept it close, but Madison West edged the Purple Knights 3-1 Tuesday night at the Madison Ice Arena.

The Regents scored twice in the first period. Teddy Osmund scored at 2:06 and Kat Gerou made it 2-0 at 9:41.

After a scoreless second period, West increased its lead to 3-0 on a goal by Warner Frey at 6:02. The Knights’ lone goal was by sophomore Nathan Fiebig at 10:20.

• UP NEXT: The Knights will host the Janesville Bluebirds at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Ice Arena.

• TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE: Madison West 3, BMHS 1

Beloit Memorial……..0 0 1 – 1

Madison West………2 0 1 – 3

FIRST PERIOD: MW, Osmund (Smith, Gerou), 2:06; MW, Gerou (Baccus), 9:41.

THIRD PERIOD: MW, Frey (Zanni, Weneman), 6:02; BM, Fiebig (unassisted), 10:20.

Saves: Beloit (Flanagan) 18-16-13-47; West (Zinnen) 4-5-6-15. Penalties: West 7-14, Beloit 7-14.

