WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Beloit Memorial boys soccer team fell short of a second straight upset Saturday night, losing 3-0 to Waunakee in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.
The Purple Knights, coming off a terrific victory against Kettle Moraine, couldn't generate any offense against an outstanding Waunakee club.
Waunakee scored all three of its goals within a 10-minute stretch to finish the first half.
"They boys battled hard, but it wasn't our night," Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. "We had them on their heels for the first 10 minutes of the game, but couldn't quite do enough to get a quality shot off during that time. In the last 10 minutes, Waunakee really put the pressure on us and we didn't react well."
Joe Thousand landed the first goal, Cole Kettner got a score on a penalty kick, and Alex Hoopes capped the scoring.
Denu said despite the disappointing finish, the Knights had a season to remember.
"The one thing we asked the boys to do every time they touched the field this year was to compete," Denu said. "And they definitely went out there and did that again tonight. I am very thankful for a group of seniors that once again demonstrated pride in putting the Beloit Memorial soccer uniform on every night. We started seven underclassmen tonight, and I look forward to seeing them progress during the offseason and build off of this year's campaign."
• CROSS COUNTRY: The Hononegah girls cross country team advanced to the IHSA Class 3A sectionals with a second-place finish at Saturday's regional meet, held at Keiselburg Park in Roscoe.
Hononegah's 52 points were second to Huntley's 28. Junior indigo Sterud placed sixth with a 19:28, while sophomore Allyson Niedfeldt was seventh with a 19:29. Senior Erin Collings placed 11th with a 19:59, while junior Sophie Balsley was 15th with a 20:25.
The Hononegah boys placed fifth as a team. Senior Bailen Estrada advanced to the sectional meet with a time of 16:00, good for third place.
• WIAA CROSS COUNTRY: While several local athletes advanced from the Racine St. Catherine's sectional, no other locals will run at Wisconsin Rapids.
Parkview's top finisher in the WIAA Division 3 Albany sectional was Paige Valley, who placed 20th with a 22:13.
Brodhead-Juda's top finisher in the Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional was sophomore Kalena Riemer, who placed 37th with a 22:10.