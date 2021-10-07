VERONA. Wis.—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team capped a busy week by getting swept by Verona Thursday night.

The Purple Knights, playing their third match in as many nights, fell 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 to the powerful Wildcats.

Sara Holguin had 15 digs and a pair of blocks for Beloit. Mizahna Burner had a kill, while Mandi Franks had one ace and one assist.

The Purple Knights will play at Janesville Craig Tuesday night.

• EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0: The Cougars remained winless in Rock Valley Conference play after falling 25-20, 30-28, 25-18 Thursday night in Evansville.

Paige Hendricks had 11 kills, Jayden Nortier had four blocks, McKenna Knueppel had three aces and Elli Teubert had 10 assists.

Maria Messling led Evansville in kills (10), blocks (three) and aces (five).

