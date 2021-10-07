Knights fall to Verona By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Oct 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VERONA. Wis.—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team capped a busy week by getting swept by Verona Thursday night.The Purple Knights, playing their third match in as many nights, fell 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 to the powerful Wildcats.Sara Holguin had 15 digs and a pair of blocks for Beloit. Mizahna Burner had a kill, while Mandi Franks had one ace and one assist.The Purple Knights will play at Janesville Craig Tuesday night.• EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0: The Cougars remained winless in Rock Valley Conference play after falling 25-20, 30-28, 25-18 Thursday night in Evansville.Paige Hendricks had 11 kills, Jayden Nortier had four blocks, McKenna Knueppel had three aces and Elli Teubert had 10 assists.Maria Messling led Evansville in kills (10), blocks (three) and aces (five). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime