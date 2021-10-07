BELOIT —The Beloit Memorial soccer team fought hard for a half Thursday night against third-ranked Verona.
Of course, that’s all they could fight for.
The contest was called at halftime with Verona leading 1-0 thanks to a large thunderstorm that hit the area.
The only goal of the game was scored by Verona’s , who took a difficult left-footed shot from around the 12-yard mark that landed in the upper left quadrant of the net.
“That was just a great shot,” Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. “That’s the thing about a team like Verona, if you give them an inch, they are going to take every bit of it.”
Although the loss dropped Denu’s squad to 7-10-2 on the season, the only thing discouraging about the night was the fact that the game had to end prematurely.
“It’s a tough one because we would’ve loved to have gone back out there and played,” Denu said. “But if we were forced to wait an hour, especially, with all the rain we were getting, I’m just not sure the same team would’ve come back out. It was the right decision to call it.”
Denu appreciated his team’s approach to the game.
“We were much more aggressive than we had been against some of the better teams we’ve played in the past,” Denu said. “We gave up some early goals against Middleton, Madison West and Sun Prairie, and I thought we hung our head a little bit.
“Tonight, we had some good opportunities to score and we stayed with it. If we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we’re not a bad team. But when we do make mistakes, it’s the good teams that put those mistakes into the back of the net.”
Standing out in particular was freshman goalie Beckham Denu, who allowed just the one goal in his starting debut.
“He had played really well in the second halves of some games,” coach Denu said. “So we thought we’d give him a shot, and he played really well. He is a really aggressive goalie. He comes out on corner kicks and punches the ball out, and that’s been a real bugaboo for us this year. He’s fearless and has no conscience back there, and he does a really nice job distributing the ball.”
The Knights host Janesville Craig on Tuesday evening.