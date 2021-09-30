BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team has had enough trouble negotiating the gauntlet known as the Big Eight when they were full strength.
Playing without several players due to COVID protocols certainly didn't make things any easier Thursday night at Barkin Arena.
The makeshift roster the Purple Knights put together fell to visiting Madison Memorial 25-14, 25-11, 25-16,
That result certainly wasn't a negative in the eyes of coach Kim Gamble.
"We were in a really tough spot with so many players out with COVID," Gamble said. "We only had about an hour yesterday to get these girls actually playing the game with each other. So for them to come out and do what they did, I'm really proud of the effort they showed."
Beloit senior Mizhana Burner said she was pleased with the team's effort.
"I think the only problem with tonight was that we didn't get a chance to play together much before," Burner said. "If we had, I definitely think we could've taken them."
Gamble said several players stood out for the Knights.
"Mizhana is always out there and giving everything she had," Gamble said. "She just handles everything for us on all six rotations. Her and Mandi Franks did their best to keep us in every point. Mandi did a great job of just telling girls where they should be every time.
"And we had some kids from the JV level that were seeing their first varsity action, and it's a huge adjustment with the speed of the game from JV to varsity. Lauren Larson came in the back row when we needed her and she played great. And a lot of the juniors stepped up and did the job, too."
The Knights have senior night scheduled for Tuesday against Madison West, when Gamble is hoping she has her full complement of players.
"We played Madison West earlier and didn't play well and felt like we should have beaten them," Gamble said. "So I'm really hoping we have everyone back for that game, just to give us that energy boost on and off the court."
Burner said the team still has plenty of time and room for growth.
"I really think we're going to keep getting better," Burner said. "We just have to get back to full strength as a team, keep communicating and working hard in practice."