BELOIT — Brad Dement is an eternal optimist.
Friday night probably tested that outlook.
Dement's Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were thoroughly beaten by Middleton at Jacobson Field, losing 55-0 to fall to 1-2 on the season.
The Purple Knights were struck with a blow before kickoff occurred when quarterback Griffin Oberneder was declared out with a non-COVID related illness.
The game featured a rinse-and-repeat quality to it in the first half. The Purple Knights would fail to get a first down, punt to Middleton, and the Cardinals would score.
This pattern went on, only to be broken up by a Beloit Memorial turnover and a Middleton punt return for a touchdown, until the score was 42-0 at intermission.
The Cardinals, with the running clock engaged, added 13 more points in the second half to account for the final score.
Beloit Memorial defensive back Paul Allen said the team struggled with several players out of the lineup.
"We have guys missing for different reasons, but we should be getting a lot of them back next week," Allen said. "And obviously with Griffin out, that's just a really tough one to handle. But I think we kept giving our best effort, and hopefully next week when those guys get back, we can be more competitive."
Dement said the team just has to keep pushing.
"You come out here and look at our two teams, and they've got 60 or 70 more guys than we do," Dement said. "You look at their size and strength, and we've got some sophomores that should probably still be playing junior varsity. Now the good news from that is these younger guys are getting some valuable experience, but it makes it tough for now."
Dement said reinforcements are indeed coming next week.
"We're getting some guys back that had to miss the first three games," Dement said. "We're getting a few running backs, an offensive linemen, and just some more bodies that will really help us with depth."
Dement said there were some bright spots in the defeat.
"We had to start Ayden Kuhle-Tyler at quarterback after Griffin went down and I thought he played with a lot of toughness," Dement said. "That was good for us to see, that we've got a guy that is capable. He got hit a lot and just kept getting up and shaking it off. Nachere Abdur-Rasheed played well also, Makaryon Richardson also did a nice job for us."
The schedule doesn't get any easier, as the Knights will travel to Sun Prairie Friday night.
"We've got six games left in the season," Dement said. "I told the kids they could do one of two things: They could either fold up shop, or they could play through it and get better. There is a light at the end of the tunnel."