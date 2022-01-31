Knights fall to Middleton By Daily News staff Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial hockey team fell just short of a terrific victory, losing 4-3 to Middleton Monday night at Edwards Ice Arena.The Purple Knights trailed 1-0 after a period, but Nathan Anastasi delivered the game-tying goal in the second period.After Middleton scored the next two goals, Beloit brought the contest back to within 3-2 on a goal by Payton Whalen, assisted by Tyler Katalin.After another Middleton goal, the Knights capped the scoring on a goal by Katalin, assisted by Alec Bishop and Sam Rowald.Jameson Flanagan was terrific in net for the Knights, finished with 56 saves as the Cardinals peppered the net all evening.Monday’s boxscoreMIDDLETON 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3Middleton 1 2 1—4Beloit 0 2 1—3Scoring: M, Erhardt (Wimmer), 7:05; 2nd period: B, Anastasi, 4:08; M, Ballweg (Bouey), 8:05; M, Engelkes (Semrad), 12:43; B, Whalen (Katalin), 16:59; 3rd period: M, Kinne (Shulls), 3:57; B, Katalin (Bishop, Rowald).Saves: B, Flanagan 56; M, Fauche 25; Penalties: Middleton 6, Beloit Memorial 4.• GIRLS BASKETBALL: JANESVILLE CRAIG 108, BELOIT MEMORIAL 45: The Cougars put up 70 points in the first half alone on the way to a rout over the visiting Purple Knights Monday.Jocelyn Tibbetts led the Knights with 12 points. Craig was led by Kate Huml’s 27 points.JANESVILLE CRAIG 108, BELOIT MEMORIAL 45Beloit (45)—Richardson 1-0-2, Randall 4-0-8, Thomas 1-0-2, Tibbetts 2-6-12, Dubois 1-5-7, Fleming 1-0-3, Figueroa 1-0-2, Davis 4-1-9. Totals 15-12-45.Craig (108)—Campbell 2-0-4, Pierson 2-3-7, Huml 12-0-27, Magestro-Kennedy 7-3-20, Bertocchi 6-0-12, Trumpy 3-0-6, Alvarado 4-0-8, McBride 0-3-3, Nicholson 6-4-17, Brown 2-0-4. Totals 44-13-108.Halftime—Craig 70, Beloit Memorial 25. 3-point goals—Beloit 3 (Tibbetts 2, Fleming); Craig 7 (Huml 3, Magestro-Kennedy 3, Nicholson). Free throws missed—Beloit 12, Craig 5. Tiotal fouls—Beloit 13, Craig 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 Death investigation underway in Beloit Shooting marks first homicide in Beloit this year Stabbing victim identified as Janesville woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime